Blackfalds senior housing project moves forward

The Town of Blackfalds is moving forward with the development of a senior housing project.

Council approved the project schedule, in principle, for a seniors home on 0.91 acres of land at 4510 Broadway Ave during its meeting Tuesday.

“Everyone needs a place to call home and (Tuesday’s) council decision will help move forward affordable, accessible housing for our seniors,” said Sue Bornn, Blackfalds Family and Community Support Services manager.

The Lacombe Foundation and the Bethany Group will lead the development and operations for the project.

“We look forward to working with The Lacombe Foundation and the Bethany Group to make this project a reality,” Bornn said.

Both provincial and federal governments have released housing strategies indicating funds will be made available for affordable housing for low to moderate income seniors and families. The town will apply for this funding.



