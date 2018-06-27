Blackfalds stormwater plan faces opposition

About 100 people turned out for an open house on the controversial plan

A controversial plan to include Lacombe Lake as part of a stormwater project drew about 100 people to a Blackfalds open house on Wednesday night.

Those opposed to Blackfalds’ Northwest Stormwater Management Plan fear it will pollute the small lake despite the town’s best intentions to ensure stormwater entering the lake is clean.

The town insists the Stantec-designed stormwater system has been designed to go above and beyond provincial water and flood standards, uses natural drainage patterns and is the best alternative for channelling stormwater from a new development area in northwest Blackfalds.

Anita Alexander, who has been a vocal opponent of the town’s plans, said nothing she heard at the meeting convinced her that the lake’s health would not be put at risk by the stormwater proposal.

“The contamination risks are certainly not addressed to my satisfaction,” said Alexander, whose family has owned property on the lake for 90 years.

“(I have) just as many concerns and I think that everybody that walked out the door probably has just as many concerns, if not more than they did when the came in.”

Besides contamination, she is worried about the impact flooding could have on the lake and what warm stormwater will do to the lake’s ecosystem.

Martine Francis, from stormwater plan designer Stantec, said in a presentation that the system takes a “treatment chain approach” that uses a series of stormwater ponds, natural wetlands and constructed wetlands to clean runoff before it reaches Lacombe Lake.

Most stormwater will never reach the lake, but will evaporate or be absorbed into the ground. More than 25 mm of rain must fall in a day before the system discharges into the lake Stantec engineering consultants have estimated. The system has also been designed so that it would take a one-in-500-year storm event to cause overland flooding.

As well, those developing in northwest Blackfalds will be required to put down 25 to 30 cm of topsoil to soak up water.

Alexander’s husband, Richard Thom, was among those skeptical that the stormwater system will work as well as promised.

“I don’t really have a lot of faith that all these best management practices will actually occur,” he said, questioning why a pristine lake will be risked.

Lacombe Lake property owner Bill Hill said the lake is fed by groundwater and creating a surface connection through a stormwater system creates a risk of invasive species.

“It only takes one goldfish with eggs,” he said.

Blackfalds Mayor Richard Poole stands by the system, saying only clarified water will ever reach Lacombe Lake and the amount would be minimal.

“A monitoring system is very important to our plan,” he said.

The town also said during the meeting a land management plan will be in place to ensure developers meet topsoil requirements and other standards.

Information gathered at the open house will now be forwarded to Alberta Environment and Parks, which must approve the stormwater plan.


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WATCH: Mayor’s Garden Party attracts up to 400 people to City Hall Park
Next story
Ontario homeowner acquitted in shooting death of man who broke into his truck

Just Posted

Blackfalds stormwater plan faces opposition

About 100 people turned out for an open house on the controversial plan

Sylvan Lake eyeing a strict approach to cannabis consumption

If approved, new regulations would ban cannabis consumption in all places frequented by the public

Red Deer police officers help build Habitat for Humanity duplex

Red Deer officers did drywall and outside work on the housing projects on Adamson Avenue Wednesday

WATCH: Mayor’s Garden Party attracts up to 400 people to City Hall Park

Lemonade and cake served, music played

Red Deer, Central Alberta ready to host Canada Day fun

A day of fun, food, community and 12 hours of entertainment will… Continue reading

WATCH: Mayor’s Garden Party attracts up to 400 people to City Hall Park

Lemonade and cake served, music played

Past pot conviction won’t automatically prevent involvement in cannabis industry

OTTAWA — The federal government is imposing strict regulations aimed at ensuring… Continue reading

Joe Jackson, patriarch of musical Jackson family, dies at 89

NEW YORK — Joe Jackson, the fearsome stage dad of Michael Jackson,… Continue reading

Are parody Twitter accounts ‘fake news’? Liberals, Conservatives disagree

OTTAWA — Liberal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says parody social media accounts… Continue reading

Policy will ensure disputes don’t delay health care for Inuit children: leader

The leader a national Inuit group says Ottawa is working on a… Continue reading

Chapin drops out of Red Deer-North UCP nomination race

The race for the United Conservative Party nomination in Red Deer-North has… Continue reading

Douglas Coupland’s portrait of Canada is bright, optimistic and in 3D

VANCOUVER — A shimmering golden lumberjack look-alike. A pastel paint-streaked woman staring… Continue reading

Feds help hatch plan to move plover, four eggs holding up Ottawa music festival

OTTAWA — A plan hatched by an Ottawa music festival to relocate… Continue reading

US hospitals grapple with prolonged injected opioid shortage

TRENTON, N.J. — There is another opioid crisis happening in the U.S.,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month