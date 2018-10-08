Blackfalds to host civic facilities open house Oct. 11

The Town of Blackfalds will host an open house to present the civic facilities development plan Oct. 11.

The open house at the Abbey Centre will provide a combination of research, feedback and priorities in order to determine what’s important in regards to facilities for a predetermined number of years.

Residents are invited to attend to learn about town’s priorities and give feedback between 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Servus Program Room.

The town’s civic facilities development strategy and master plan focuses on 10 areas including indoor ice surfaces, arts and culture programs and performance space and community gather space among others.



