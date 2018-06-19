Blackfalds to host open house

The Town of Blackfalds is hosting an open house on June 27 to discuss the Northwest Area Master Stormwater Management Plan. (Photo contributed)

The Town of Blackfalds will update the community on its Northwest Area Master Stormwater Management Plan at an open house on June 27, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at Blackfalds Community Centre.

Over the past year, the town has worked with its partners and stakeholders to address concerns and issues brought forward at the June 2017 open house.

A presentation by the town’s consultants from Stantec will show how the full build-out of the future northwest development area in Blackfalds will responsibly manage stormwater in accordance with regulatory requirements and previous Water Act approval.

Stantec will also answer questions from the public.



