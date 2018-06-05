Blackfalds woman claims six figure win off of scratch and win ticket

A Blackfalds woman has a more robust bank account after her scratcher netted her a six figure pay day.

According to a release from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, Jennifer Halyrevich could not believe her eyes when she scratched her Crossword Tripler ticket and discovered she won $100,000 at home.

She wasn’t home for long though, as she went back to the Blackfalds Esso and Food Store to double-check her win.

“I was pretty hesitant to get too excited about the win,” she said. “I had to make sure I was seeing things right — I had to make sure it was real.”

The double-check at the store confirmed her big win.

The Crossword Tripler is the only scratch and win game Halyrevich plays.

“I’ve been thinking about creating my own business, so I’ll put away some for that,” she said. “I also want to give some to my church.”



