Blacksmiths hammering steel during Lacombe Days

Lacombe and District Historical Society summer students Mitchell Meagher (left) and Zak Robinson work in the Blacksmith Shop Museum during the first day of Lacombe Days – the shop will be running demos throughout the weekend. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Blacksmiths will hammer away during Lacombe Days this weekend.

The Blacksmith Shop Museum, Alberta’s oldest operation blacksmith shop, will hold live demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day for Lacombe Days.

Two Lacombe and District Historical Society summer students, Mitchell Meagher and Zak Robinson, began the demos in the 105-year-old shop Thursday morning.

Robinson, a Red Deer College student, said there is a ton to learn about blacksmithing.

“I greatly enjoy the creative aspect of it,” he said. “It’s like karate or any form of martial arts where you’re always learning.”

Robinson said he’s looking forward to teaching guests this weekend.

“It’s great to promote and show the creative aspects of blacksmithing,” he said. “Historical blacksmithing is something people don’t know much about so it’s fun to teach that.”

Mitchell Meagher, a University of Lethbridge student, said despite only blacksmithing for two-and-a-half-months, he’s found plenty of joy in his work.

“It’s a very good stress-reliever, even though sometimes it can be quite stressful,” said Meagher. “I’m not good with finer arts like painting, but with this I feel like I can accomplish a project that I’m very satisfied with.”

Meagher said when he applied for Lacombe and District Historical Society he was assigned to blacksmith shop.

“We also got taught how to spin wool and I’m just atrocious at it. Hitting something with a hammer repeatedly is something I can do much more easily,” he said.

Volunteers blacksmiths will be working on their own projects in the shop Saturday and Sunday. Meagher said he doesn’t know what they’ll be making, but “I can ensure you they’ll be very good.”

For more information on Lacombe Days, visit www.lacombedays.ca.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter