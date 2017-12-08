From the left Christine and Hubert Gordipy and Jennifer Goodman and her son Quinn walk through the damage surrounding Vista Village on 39 St. in Red Deer as a windstorm blows through Red Deer in June. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Blizzard, wind and ice storm scenario puts Red Deer’s emergency response to the test

If the City of Red Deer’s recent emergency plan test seems familiar, that’s because the scenario they used drew from weather events that hit the area.

Combining this summer’s wind storm with the blizzard conditions in November and December 2014 and an ice storm, the city put its plan to the test on Wednesday.

Karen Mann, the city’s Emergency Management Coordinator, said they try to use a scenario that could feasibly occur in Red Deer. This year’s exercise was called Operation Tempest.

“It was a large blizzard, ice storm and wind event that resulted in power outages, disruptions to transportation corridors, the closure of the QEII, snow on the roads, people getting stuck, high winds and lots and lots of ice,” said Mann. “We worked through that as an organization with our teams and determined how to respond.”

Similar to this summer’s windstorm, power was knocked out in parts of the city. However, the added element of the cold led to the creation of a mock warming centre, that was run by the emergency social services team.

Every year the city tests its emergency plan with an emergency response exercise. After the exercise, there is an assessment of what worked and what didn’t and what changes need to be made.

On the whole, Mann said the exercise went well.

“In Red Deer, we don’t have a lot of emergency events and we don’t get a lot of real life opportunities to practice,” said Mann. “We need to make sure we don’t get rusty and make sure people work through these roles that are different from them in their day-to-day jobs.”

The event tests the city’s emergency management programs such as the the Emergency Operations Centre, the Emergency Social Services and an Emergency Communications plan. Mann said they’re all in place

“They all need to work together in the event of an emergency to ensure the safety of our residents,” said Mann.

Over the next two weeks, the teams will meet and go over what worked well and where they can improve.

“It’s an opportunity to improve our systems and processes,” said Mann.

In other years, the scenarios have been train derailments, policing incidents and fires.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Medicinal marijuana referral clinic to open in Red Deer this month
Next story
Red Deer College art pilot project brings nursing students, seniors with dementia together

Just Posted

Home for LGBTQ+ youth to open soon

First two teens to take part in Haven project expected to move in before Christmas

Flu numbers climbing sharply

The number of flu cases in Alberta has jumped over the last several weeks

Father says his suicidal daughter got no help from Red Deer hospital

Graham Barclay intends to make a formal complaint

Karl Subban to speak at RDC fundraiser

Karl Subban will be keynote speaker at 15th Annual Kings and Queens Scholarship Breakfast.

Prepare to be dazzled on Red Deer’s 2017 Christmas Lights tour

This year’s route is bigger and better, says its co-creator

WATCH: Santa donates blood on behalf of Lacombe family

With a little help from Old Saint Nick, Parker Berry is giving… Continue reading

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Red Deer astronomer witnesses unknown object in the sky on Tuesday

It could be space junk in our atmosphere, says the expert

Red Deerians tax scam victims out thousands of dollars each

In the last few days Red Deer RCMP has received 30 tax scam reports

Rimbey RCMP investigate two vehicles set on fire

Two vehicles set on fire in the middle of the night

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month