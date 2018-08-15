Blood donations needed in Central Alberta: Canadian Blood Services

357 donors are needed before Aug. 26 at the Red Deer clinic

Canadian Blood Services employee Beth Kennedy, right, works with donor Ruby MacKnight at the Red Deer blood donor clinic. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Central Albertans are being asked to donate blood before the Labour Day long weekend.

Shaun Richer, Canadian Blood Services territory manager for Red Deer and Central Alberta, said the Red Deer clinic typically sees fewer donors during the summer.

“It’s always a big challenge for us during the summer months,” said Richer. “Summer’s a little slower with everyone taking holidays – once school is out a lot of people take off. Their schedules are a little irregular because of that.”

Bringing new donors to the clinic is very important during the summer months because regular donors may be too busy to donate, he added.

The Red Deer clinic, which is open from Tuesday to Saturday, needs 48 donations a day to support Red Deer Regional Hospital patients.

Richer said the Red Deer clinic needs 357 donors before Aug. 26, so the donations can be ready for the Labour Day long weekend Sept. 1-3.

Only four per cent of eligible Canadians donate blood.

“If you take our population – round it up to an even 100,000 – that’s only 4,000 donors. If only 4,000 people in Red Deer donate, that’s a pretty low number,” said Richer.

Richer said donating blood makes people feel good.

“You’re literally a hero and you are saving somebody’s life,” he said. “I think a lot of people aren’t aware we’re here or aren’t aware of how easy the process is.”

If a person is uncomfortable donating blood alone, they can do it with alongside co-workers or a friend, Richer added.

“It’s always easier to do it when you have somebody beside you,” he said.

A mobile blood clinic is scheduled to be in Lacombe Aug. 27 at Lacombe Memorial Centre from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

A mobile blood clinic is scheduled to be in Lacombe Aug. 27 at Lacombe Memorial Centre from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.



