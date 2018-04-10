Canadian Blood Services employee Beth Kennedy, right, works with donor Ruby MacKnight at the Red Deer blood donor clinic. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Blood donations up in Central Alberta after Humboldt

Perhaps the shock of Humboldt has really sunk in for Central Albertans.

That could be why blood donations are up.

Shaun Richer, Canadian Blood Services territory manager for Red Deer and Central Alberta, said he believes the increase is probably due to the Humboldt tragedy.

On Tuesday at the Red Deer blood donor clinic, the staff was expecting to reach a target of 48 appointments, but ended up with 58.

Blood donations were also up in Rocky Mountain House Monday, where Richer said he was expecting blood donations from 80 people, but ended up having 117 appointments.

He said he expects the trend to continue in Red Deer throughout the week.

Richer said people need an avenue to get involved and make a difference, and donating blood is one way to go.

Blood donations are up throughout Canada – especially in the prairies, he said.

“We’ve seen some fantastic support from Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba since Friday evening,” Richer said.

Along with blood donations, the number of people registering to become organ donors has increased as well.

Over the course of Sunday and Monday, 3,071 people signed onto the Alberta Organ and Tissue Donation Registry to register to become organ/tissue donors in the province.

Robert Gereghty, Alberta Health Services spokesperson, said typically, the average number of new registrations for that period would be around 425.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 464,000 registered organ donors in Alberta.

Gereghty said each donor can potentially save eight lives through organ donation, and help as many as 75 people through tissue donation.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
CN reassures farmers
Next story
WATCH: Green cart progam officially launched in Red Deer

Just Posted

Red Deer Festival of the Performing Arts a chance for young musicians to perform on a big stage

Similar to a year-end sports tournament, the Red Deer Festival of the… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake’s Advanced Ambulatory Care Service faces slight delay

Opening will now be on June 4

CN reassures farmers

Rail company says it is fixing backlog issues that slowed grain shipments

Celebrating 20 years of running in Red Deer

The 20th annual Woody’s RV World Marathon, Half-Marathon, 10K and Kids’ Run are Sunday, May 20

Central Alberta’s rough economy takes a toll on visual art spaces

Red Deer’s art scene has seen better days, says a gallery-goer

WATCH: Green cart progam officially launched in Red Deer

Less methane gas creation in the landfill is one benefit

Trucking company suspended after Humboldt bus crash

Alberta has suspended Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. as standard procedure following the tragedy

PHOTOS: Yoga and storytelling at Red Deer Public Library

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Via awards $46-million contract to Cad Railway to refurbish ‘Canadian’ cars

MONTREAL — Via Rail has awarded its second multimillion-dollar contract in a… Continue reading

‘Star Wars’ fan builds rideable, two-metre-tall starfighter from scrap

HALIFAX — A Nova Scotia man has hand-built the dream ride of… Continue reading

New luxury hotel will cost $792,000 a night – and be 200 miles up

Aboard the International Space Station, an astronaut’s life is typically work, exercise,… Continue reading

Tim Hortons franchisee association fights parent company in license spat

TORONTO — A group representing about half of Canada’s Tim Hortons franchisees… Continue reading

“I am sorry”: Zuckerberg faces congressional inquisition

WASHINGTON — After privately assuring senators that his company will do better,… Continue reading

Advocacy group presses N.S. government to ban private plasma companies

HALIFAX — A national advocacy group is pressing the Nova Scotia government… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month