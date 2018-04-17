Blood stain analyst testifies about the gruesome scene at Johnston’s home

HALIFAX — A Halifax jury has heard from a blood stain pattern analyst about the gruesome scene inside Kristin Johnston’s Halifax-area home, where Nicholas Butcher allegedly killed the Montreal-born yoga instructor and cut off his hand.

Police have testified that Johnston’s body was found in the master bedroom on a blood-soaked bed next to a steak knife on March 26th, 2016.

The jury at Butcher’s second-degree murder trial has heard that a mitre saw and a severed hand were found on the floor of the bedroom.

RCMP Sgt. Adrian Butler says a saturation stain found on the bed was consistent with Johnston receiving injuries to her neck and bleeding in the spot that she was found — lying on her back.

Butler, who was qualified to give opinion evidence at the trial, says there were also hundreds of blood spatter stains around the saturation stain on a pillow, comforter and the floor.

He says there were pools of blood on the bedroom floor near the mitre saw, along with hundreds of “cast off” spatter stains on the wall near the saw as well as stains on the saw’s handle.

The Crown has said the medical examiner will testify that Johnston had 10 wounds on her neck, and that her death was caused by sharp force.

The jury has heard that the businesswoman had just shut down her yoga studio and was ending her relationship with Butcher.

The 36-year-old man, a graduate of Dalhousie University law school who worked with Young Drivers before his arrest, has pleaded not guilty.

Previous story
Bentley horse trailer mystery investigated by fire crews, police

Just Posted

Some Rocky Mountain House school buses cancelled this morning

Some Catholic district routes affected

Political parties police themselves on using voters’ personal data: watchdog

OTTAWA — The federal privacy watchdog is calling on the government to… Continue reading

Lululemon names new chief financial officer as search continues for new CEO

VANCOUVER — Lululemon Athletica Inc. has appointed Patrick Guido as chief financial… Continue reading

Two Americans charged after undeclared guns brought across the Canadian border

Travellers stopped at Alberta’s Coutts border crossing

Medicine Hat, Alta., to be home to new cannabis operation

EDMONTON — Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it is acquiring about 29 hectares… Continue reading

Local stewards of the land share their stories at digital storytelling event

For Albertans, making the best of it in hard times and the… Continue reading

Trudeau addresses France’s National Assembly, touts progressive common ground

PARIS — With trademark rhetorical flourish, Justin Trudeau delivered a message of… Continue reading

Blood stain analyst testifies about the gruesome scene at Johnston’s home

HALIFAX — A Halifax jury has heard from a blood stain pattern… Continue reading

Abdelrazik torture lawsuit to proceed after mediation cancelled

OTTAWA — A Montreal man’s lawsuit over his detention and alleged torture… Continue reading

Two Americans charged after undeclared guns brought across the Canadian border

Travellers stopped at Alberta’s Coutts border crossing

Canadian doc ‘The Reckoning,’ about Weinstein and other cases, set for Hot Docs

TORONTO — Just six months after the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke and… Continue reading

Budget watchdog says a national basic income would cost $76 billion

OTTAWA — A federal spending watchdog says it could cost federal coffers… Continue reading

Medicine Hat, Alta., to be home to new cannabis operation

EDMONTON — Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it is acquiring about 29 hectares… Continue reading

Thousands remain without power in wake of weekend ice storm

TORONTO — Utility crews continued repairing severed power lines on Tuesday morning… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month