Blue Grass Sod Farms to host family picnic at Red Deer spray park

Blue Grass Sod Farms is hosting its annual family picnic at the spray park that bears the company’s name.

Red Deer’s Annual Family Picnic at the Blue Grass Sod Farms Central Spray and Play park will be held on Aug. 14 starting at 12 p.m. at the park on 48th Street.

The event includes a hot dog barbecue lunch from 12 to 1 p.m. and entertainment from 12 to 3 p.m. People are invited to the event, just bring a blanket, towels, sunscreen and water bottles and enjoy the day.



