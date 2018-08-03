Blue-green algae bloom identified in Three Mile Bend Park pond in Red Deer

A blue-green algae advisory is in effect at Three Mile Bend off-leash dog park in Red Deer.

Red Deer’s Environmental Services sent samples of water from a pond in the park for testing in late July – the results are anticipated to come back positive for the cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae.

Signs posted in the area advise people to avoid human or animal contact with any visible algal bloom. Pet owners are asked to be especially vigilant inspecting the water and shoreline before letting their pets enter the water.

Ken Lehman, ecological services operations co-ordinator, said the park and water bodies at Three Mile Bend are safe for the public and pets as long as you avoid direct contact with any algal bloom.

“The City of Red Deer is working closely with Alberta Health Services to manage the algal bloom and mitigate any negative effects to the Three Mile Bend Recreation Area,” said Lehman.

While the advisory is in place, Red Deerians are asked to take the following precautions:

Avoid contact with algal blooms; if contact occurs, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

Don’t swim or allow your pets to swim in areas where algae is visible.

Don’t feed pets whole fish or fish trimmings from this pond.

Consider limiting human consumption of whole fish and fish trimmings from this pond because fish may store toxins in their liver. People can safely consume fish fillets from the pond.

Never drink or cook with untreated water directly from any pond or lake. Boiling pond or lake water will not remove the toxins produced by blue-green algae. An alternate source of drinking water should be provided for pets while this advisory is active.

Blue-green algae forms in shallow, warm and slow-moving or still water. It grows mostly in summer months and can contain cyanobacterial toxins, which are poisonous.

For more information on blue-green algae, including health risks associated with exposure, visit www.ahs.ca/bga.

To report a blue-green algae bloom in the city, contact Red Deer Environmental Services at 403-342-8750.



