UPDATED: Body of deceased man found in Red Deer’s Coronation Park

Autopsy will be performed in Calgary

A deceased man was discovered on an embankment by the north bridge in Coronation Park on Thursday morning. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

At this time Red Deer RCMP do not believe a man, whose body was found Thursday morning in Coronation Park, died under suspicious circumstances.

A citizen reported seeing a deceased man on an embankment by the north bridge at 8:25 a.m.

Police contained the area for a few hours while members of the RCMP Forensic Identification Section were on scene conducting their investigation.

By about noon police had cleared the scene and the body was being transported to Calgary for autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for Alberta, which has taken over the investigation.

The date for the autopsy has not been set yet.

Red Deer RCMP were working to notify the deceased man’s next of kin and will not be releasing further information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.



