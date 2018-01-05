Body parts found with bomb matched to torso belonging to missing Ontario teen

Police expect to be poring over a home east of Toronto for the next month after revealing Friday that body parts found in the residence belonged to an 18-year-old woman whose torso was found in Lake Ontario in the fall.

Durham regional police are treating the case of Rori Hache as a homicide, but have not yet laid murder charges in her death.

A 45-year-old Oshawa, Ont., man, Adam Jeffrey Strong, has been charged in the case with indecent interference to a body and is in custody, police said.

Const. George Tudos said Hache, who was from Oshawa, disappeared in August and her family filed a missing persons report.

A fisherman found a torso in Lake Ontario on Sept. 11, Tudos said, and DNA testing came back in early November matching it to the missing teen.

An autopsy on the torso did not determine a cause of death, Tudos said, but there were “obvious signs of trauma.”

In late December, there was a new development.

Tudos said police were called to an Oshawa basement apartment on Dec. 29 after someone at the home found “something suspicious.”

Officers found a woman’s remains and an autopsy matched them to the torso of Hache found months earlier.

In the basement, police also came across a homemade explosive device, Tudos said. Officers called in the bomb squad, which detonated the device safely outside the home last week.

Tudos wouldn’t discuss what body parts police found in the home out of respect for Hache’s family.

He noted, however, that there’s plenty of investigative work to be done at the basement apartment in Oshawa.

“It’s an enormous task,” Tudos said. ”There’s a lot of evidence that needs to be processed and we’ll be there for at least a month.”

Police have not said whether there is any relationship between Hache and Strong.

On a fundraising website set up by Hache’s family for her memorial, she is described as having a love for animals who “wanted to be a veterinarian when she grew up.”