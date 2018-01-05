Body parts found with bomb matched to torso belonging to missing Ontario teen

Police expect to be poring over a home east of Toronto for the next month after revealing Friday that body parts found in the residence belonged to an 18-year-old woman whose torso was found in Lake Ontario in the fall.

Durham regional police are treating the case of Rori Hache as a homicide, but have not yet laid murder charges in her death.

A 45-year-old Oshawa, Ont., man, Adam Jeffrey Strong, has been charged in the case with indecent interference to a body and is in custody, police said.

Const. George Tudos said Hache, who was from Oshawa, disappeared in August and her family filed a missing persons report.

A fisherman found a torso in Lake Ontario on Sept. 11, Tudos said, and DNA testing came back in early November matching it to the missing teen.

An autopsy on the torso did not determine a cause of death, Tudos said, but there were “obvious signs of trauma.”

In late December, there was a new development.

Tudos said police were called to an Oshawa basement apartment on Dec. 29 after someone at the home found “something suspicious.”

Officers found a woman’s remains and an autopsy matched them to the torso of Hache found months earlier.

In the basement, police also came across a homemade explosive device, Tudos said. Officers called in the bomb squad, which detonated the device safely outside the home last week.

Tudos wouldn’t discuss what body parts police found in the home out of respect for Hache’s family.

He noted, however, that there’s plenty of investigative work to be done at the basement apartment in Oshawa.

“It’s an enormous task,” Tudos said. ”There’s a lot of evidence that needs to be processed and we’ll be there for at least a month.”

Police have not said whether there is any relationship between Hache and Strong.

On a fundraising website set up by Hache’s family for her memorial, she is described as having a love for animals who “wanted to be a veterinarian when she grew up.”

Previous story
College suspends Labrador obstetrician after two baby deaths in 2014
Next story
PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake skaters

Just Posted

Photos of Parkland Mall robbery suspects released

Suspects used pepper spray in the robbery in Red Deer

Red Deer man says Iranian protesters need world’s support

Amir Boroumand fled Iran in 1986 and prays protests will succeed in overthrowing corrupt government

To serve and protect during the opioid crisis

Red Deer RCMP and Emergency Services suit up against dangerous drugs

Detoxing from fentanyl’s grip in Red Deer

Taking the first step with the help of Safe Harbour Society

Leslieville Elks vow to rebuild

Arson fire destroyed the 70-year-old Lesleville Elks Lodge on Dec. 29

Red Deer family sails through winter

Ship made of blocks of ice

Crime Central (Alberta) series

Here is a list of all the stories from the Red Deer… Continue reading

Photo: Snow hills to get higher:

There could be a bit of snow melt as temperatures climb above… Continue reading

Ponoka ranks on Expedia.ca Travel Blog

Ponoka makes top 18 list of communities to visit, Ponoka Stampede cited

Crime Watch groups can help police

Police officers say people need to come together to keep their communities… Continue reading

More than half of Asooahum Crossing units remain empty

Three elders will soon move into Asooahum Crossing in Red Deer. Marilyn… Continue reading

WATCH: Employee shocked during an armed robbery

Red Deer businesses robbed in broad daylight this past year

6-year-old needed blood to get through chemo, her mom says

It’s been three years since Red Deer’s Brielle Robichaud was diagnosed with… Continue reading

Arson confirmed in Leslieville fire, says fire chief

Police look for witnesses

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month