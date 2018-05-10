Boil water advisory in Alix

A boil water advisory is in effect for the Village of Alix, Alberta Health Services announced Thursday.

Residents are asked to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before consumption, which includes drinking, brushing teeth, cleaning raw foods, preparing infant formula or juices and making ice.

Water used for bathing or washing clothes doesn’t need to be boiled. For hand-washing, use soap and water and then an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing more than 60 per cent alcohol after drying your hands.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

AHS Environmental Public Health officers will continue to monitor the situation, including sampling and testing drinking water to ensure it is safe for consumption.

The Village of Alix is taking corrective action to restore appropriate water supply, AHS said.



