Boil water advisory in place for some Red Deer residents

A boil water advisory is in effect for some parts of Red Deer.

Following a water leak, the City of Red Deer issued a boil water advisory for some residents on 56 Ave., and 59 Ave. Crescent.

For a full list of properties visit reddeer.ca/boilwater

City of Red Deer employees hand delivered notices door-to-door to affected properties. The advisory will remain in place until water tests confirm there is no contamination.

The city employees will hand deliver notices once again letting residents know the boil water advisory has been lifted.

To learn more about boil water advisories visit http://www.reddeer.ca/city-services/water-wastewater—stormwater/water/boil-water-advisory/



