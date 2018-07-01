Bolton: US has plan to dismantle NK nuclear program in year

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s national security adviser said Sunday the U.S. has a plan that would lead to the dismantling of North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs in a year.

John Bolton said top U.S. diplomat Mike Pompeo will be discussing that plan with North Korea in the near future. Bolton added that it would be to the North’s advantage to co-operate to see sanctions lifted quickly and aid from South Korea and Japan start to flow.

Bolton’s remarks on CBS’ “Face the Nation” appeared to be the first time the Trump administration had publicly suggested a timeline for North Korea to fulfil the commitment leader Kim Jong Un made at a summit with President Donald Trump last month for the “complete denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula.

Despite Trump’s rosy post-summit declaration that the North no longer poses a nuclear threat, Washington and Pyongyang have yet to negotiate the terms under which it would relinquish the weapons that it developed to deter the U.S. Doubts over North Korea’s intentions have deepened amid reports that it is continuing to produce fissile material for weapons.

The Washington Post on Saturday cited unnamed U.S. intelligence officials as saying that evidence collected since the June 12 summit in Singapore points to preparations to deceive the U.S. about the number of nuclear warheads in North Korea’s arsenal as well as the existence of undisclosed facilities used to make fissile material for nuclear bombs.

It said the findings support a new, previously undisclosed Defence Intelligence Agency estimate that North Korea is unlikely to denuclearize.

Bolton on Sunday declined to comment on intelligence matters.

He said the administration was well aware of North Korea’s track record over the decades in dragging out negotiations with the U.S. to continue weapons development.

“We have developed a program. I’m sure that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be discussing this with the North Koreans in the near future about really how to dismantle all of their WMD and ballistic missile programs in a year,” Bolton said. “If they have the strategic decision already made to do that, and they’re co-operative, we can move very quickly,” he added.

He said the one-year program the U.S. is proposing would cover all of the North’s chemical and biological weapons, nuclear programs and ballistic missiles.

Pompeo has already visited Pyongyang twice since April to meet with Kim — the first time when he was still director of the CIA — and there are discussions about a possible third trip to North Korea late next week but such a visit has not yet been confirmed.

Pompeo spoke with the foreign ministers of China, Japan and South Korea in recent days about the situation with the North, according to the State Department, which has declined to comment on any upcoming travel.

Pompeo did postpone plans to meet with Defence Secretary Jim Mattis and their counterparts from India on July 6, citing unavoidable circumstances, which has fueled speculation he will make a third trip to Pyongyang.

Previous story
Alberta’s energy regulator ignoring own rules on tailings ponds: critics

Just Posted

Alberta’s energy regulator ignoring own rules on tailings ponds: critics

EDMONTON — Alvaro Pinto wants Alberta’s energy regulator to follow its own… Continue reading

WATCH: A slice of Norway in Red Deer

You didn’t need to hop on a plane to feel like you… Continue reading

WATCH: Syrian-Canadians take to Red Deer streets to speak out against al-Assad, Putin

For about 50 Red Deer residents who once called Syria home, the… Continue reading

WATCH: Notre Dame High School graduates take next step

Red Deer high school graduates 471 students

Flyover arranged in memory of Red Deer’s ‘true Canadian war hero’

Don Laubman, Second World War veteran, settled in Red Deer in 1979 missed by friends, family

WATCH: First graduating class at St. Joseph High School

A graduation ceremony was held at the Red Deer Catholic Regional school Saturday morning

Mexico elections centre on disgust with corruption, violence

MEXICO CITY — Mexicans were voting Sunday in a potentially transformative election… Continue reading

Teen’s police killing tests long-frustrated black Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The day after Antwon Rose Jr. was shot through the… Continue reading

Spanish vessels pick up 160 migrants attempting to cross sea

MADRID — Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service says it has picked up 160… Continue reading

Red Deer, Central Alberta ready to host Canada Day fun

A day of fun, food, community and 12 hours of entertainment will… Continue reading

University of Victoria offers online glimpse into the life of Johnny Cash

VICTORIA — The University of Victoria has a new online exhibit of… Continue reading

Stretch of Canadian boreal forest deemed a UNESCO world heritage site

MANAMA, Bahrain — A stretch of boreal forest along the Manitoba-Ontario boundary… Continue reading

Three of four eggs from relocated killdeer nest hatch at Ottawa Bluesfest

OTTAWA — This year’s RBC Bluesfest will have a few new performers,… Continue reading

Rallies across Canada protest separation of children from families in the U.S.

TORONTO — From Vancouver to Halifax, crowds of people rallied in cities… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month