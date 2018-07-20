Boot Scootin BBQ at Red Deer airport draws big crowd

The Boot Scootin’ BBQ drew dozens of families to the Red Deer Airport on Friday.
With bouncy castles for the kids, a live band, and a barbecue-by-donation lunch that benefits the Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre, more than 100 people came out to show their support — and have some fun.
It’s the seventh-annual Boot Scootin BBQ, which is hosted by the airport as an off-site Westerner Days event.
Lots of new people are hearing about it and coming down to have some good food — donated by Budal Group Construction — as well as to enjoy some music and activities for a good cause, said Graham Ingham, CEO of the Red Deer Airport.
“It’s not just Red Deer, or Springbrook, now it’s all of Central Alberta,” he added.
Michelle Sluchinski, executive-director of Aspire, is thrilled her non-profit group was once again chosen to benefits from the proceeds.
Aspire helps 250 children with special needs get the programs, equipment, and fee supports they require. The group also refers 2,000 kids annually to other agencies for specialized assistance.
Aspire receives $3,000 from last year’s barbecue and organizers are hoping to raise just over $4,000 from Friday’s event.
