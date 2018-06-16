A look inside Bowden Community Hall before the grand opening Saturday. (Photo contributed by Bowden Expanding Horizons — Cultural Enhancement Society)

Bowden Community Hall grand opening

The ribbon was cut for the new Central Alberta facility Saturday afternoon

About two years after launching a fundraising campaign, the ribbon was officially cut at Bowden Community Hall.

The grand opening for the roughly 11,000 square-foot hall, which features a commercial kitchen, bar area, sound-booth room, stage, washrooms, coatroom and a separate meeting room, was held Saturday in Bowden.

Mayor Robb Stuart said he’s excited to officially open the new facility.

“It’s going to be a huge benefit not only for the town, but to the surrounding area,” he said.

Bowden Expanding Horizons — Cultural Enhancement Society led fundraising efforts and will operate the facility located at 2101 27 Ave. in the north end of town near the Hwy 2 exit.

The $2.4-million project is replacing the aging Bowden Lion Hall.

READ MORE: Bowden Community Hall opening

“The old community hall was actually a part of the old air base in 1946. They moved it to town here in 1958, I think. It’s just been run right into the ground.

“They had the New Year’s dance there this year and everybody had to keep their coats on because the hall couldn’t keep warm enough,” Stuart said.

A few events have already been held at the new facility.

“Everybody is raving about it,” said Stuart. “They’re talking about how well it’s laid out, the easy access, all the amenities in there and the space.”

Money to support the project came from the town, Red Deer County, provincial grants and private supporters.

READ MORE: Red Deer County invests $200,000 more into Bowden Community Hall

“We have a really good relationship with Red Deer County, Innisfail and Olds. We’re kind of the little brother of the group because we’re always struggling with financial commitments,” Stuart said. “They’ve all be very helpful to us, loaning us equipment, manpower or whatever.”

Stuart said there is already 30 or so bookings scheduled this year and another 30 or 40 scheduled for next year.

The only other large facility in town to hold public gatherings is the Bowden Friendship Centre, which holds about 80, he added.

After the grand opening in the afternoon, there is an evening performance from Duelling Pianos. Hundreds of people are expected to attend the performance.

For more information on the hall, visit www.bowdencommunityhall.ca.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
