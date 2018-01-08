This photo of Bowden Community Hall was taken late last year. Now the hall is nearly complete. (Photo from Facebook)

Bowden Community Hall opening in March

Construction mostly complete

A year-and-a-half after launching a fundraising campaign, the new Bowden Community Hall will be ready to open in March.

At almost 11,000 square feet, the hall has a large commercial kitchen and separate bar area, sound-booth room, stage, large washrooms, coat room, and a separate small meeting room with a small kitchen, separate entrance and large washroom.

There will also be nine power RV sites in the parking lot.

Hall manager Kim Urichuk said a final fundraising push to complete the kitchen is on now due to such an overwhelming demand for the hall.

“We’ve had nearly 25 bookings for this year alone for weddings and anniversaries and fundraising events. We’ve already had a couple inquiries for 2019 as well,” Urichuk said on Monday.

The first event is booked for March 15.

Construction of the $1.8-million project started in June and will replace the aging Bowden Lion Hall. Bowden Expanding Horizons — Cultural Enhancement Society has lead fundraising efforts and will operate the facility located at 2101 27th Ave. in the north end of town near the Hwy 2 exit.

Urichuk said there’s nothing that compares to the new hall in the Bowden area which will accommodate 350 people. The closest hall in Spruce View can hold 300.

“Most people are drawn to the fact that it’s brand new, it’s modern, and everything’s so neutral so they can do whatever they want. It doesn’t matter if you’re coming in to do a barn dance-type affair or sophisticated wedding. You can dress it up and dress it down. The decor of the hall doesn’t take away from whatever type of function you’re having.”

For more information visit www.bowdencommunityhall.ca/ or on Facebook at Bowden Raise the Roof.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
A Christmas present for Red Deer’s cowboy singer Ivan Daines
Next story
Photos: Tobogganing and skating at Bower Ponds

Just Posted

Action Bus involved in collision

No passengers were on board bus involved in downtown collision about noon Monday

Bowden Community Hall opening in March

Construction mostly complete

Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting

Lyndon Olsen pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death using a firearm for 2017 death

Trial set for woman charged in fatal collision

Bobbi Crotty facing eight charges including impaired driving causing death after 2017 collision

UPDATED: Finance minister in Red Deer to talk budget

Joe Ceci meets with business representatives at Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

WATCH: Replay Red Deer Jan. 7

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

UPDATED: Finance minister in Red Deer to talk budget

Joe Ceci meets with business representatives at Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Cougar hunt in Alberta sparks debate among scientists, hunters and activists

Hunters have been killing cougars in Alberta for decades. They often follow… Continue reading

Animal rights group appeals B.C. court decision over euthanized bear cub

Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services

LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Rare bird spotted in Lower Mainland

Snowy owl usually seen in the Arctic tundra

VIDEO: Vancouver shooting sends two men to hospital

Police say the shooting is believed to be targeted

Crime Central (Alberta) series

Here is a list of all the stories from the Red Deer… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month