Bowden Community Hall opening in March

This photo of Bowden Community Hall was taken late last year. Now the hall is nearly complete. (Photo from Facebook)

A year-and-a-half after launching a fundraising campaign, the new Bowden Community Hall will be ready to open in March.

At almost 11,000 square feet, the hall has a large commercial kitchen and separate bar area, sound-booth room, stage, large washrooms, coat room, and a separate small meeting room with a small kitchen, separate entrance and large washroom.

There will also be nine power RV sites in the parking lot.

Hall manager Kim Urichuk said a final fundraising push to complete the kitchen is on now due to such an overwhelming demand for the hall.

“We’ve had nearly 25 bookings for this year alone for weddings and anniversaries and fundraising events. We’ve already had a couple inquiries for 2019 as well,” Urichuk said on Monday.

The first event is booked for March 15.

Construction of the $1.8-million project started in June and will replace the aging Bowden Lion Hall. Bowden Expanding Horizons — Cultural Enhancement Society has lead fundraising efforts and will operate the facility located at 2101 27th Ave. in the north end of town near the Hwy 2 exit.

Urichuk said there’s nothing that compares to the new hall in the Bowden area which will accommodate 350 people. The closest hall in Spruce View can hold 300.

“Most people are drawn to the fact that it’s brand new, it’s modern, and everything’s so neutral so they can do whatever they want. It doesn’t matter if you’re coming in to do a barn dance-type affair or sophisticated wedding. You can dress it up and dress it down. The decor of the hall doesn’t take away from whatever type of function you’re having.”

For more information visit www.bowdencommunityhall.ca/ or on Facebook at Bowden Raise the Roof.



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

