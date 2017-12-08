Bower home a beacon of Christmas spirit in Red Deer

Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff The Martin family’s home on Barrett Drive in Red Deer.

The Martin family in Bower takes Christmas seriously.

Walking the path to the Martin’s front door, you are surrounded by red and green lit candy canes. These were the spark that led the Martin family on Barrett Drive, near the intersection with Berry Avenue, to turn their home into a beacon of Christmas spirit.

It took Clarence and Denise Martin five days to put up their Christmas decorations that include the Grinch, characters from the claymation Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Santa Claus, a nativity scene, sleighs, trains, and the aforementioned candy canes.

Those candy canes are where the whole display started, eight years ago.

“My son made the candy canes for me for Christmas one year,” said Denise Martin. “Then he went and did the Grinch for Christmas the next year, then he did the Santa Claus, and last year he did the Ferris Wheel.”

Even inside their home, there are decorations throughout including three Christmas trees.

Friday morning, Martin was busy putting up more decorations with one of her granddaughters.

“Our family loves Christmas,” said Martin. “The kids love the Grinch.

“We have three levels to put Christmas trees on and Christmas villages to set up.”

Talking with her neighbours, Martin hears often that they’re glad her home does such an elaborate display, because then they don’t have to put up lights.

“It’s our favourite time of year. We watch Christmas movies all year round,” said Martin. “Even when we go out camping near Caroline, we put up a Christmas tree and lights all around the campers.”

“Christmas is important to us because I have 13 grandkids, and we’re all close and everyone comes for Christmas,” said Martin.

The lights don’t impact their power bill that much ever since they made the switch to LED lights.

“When we had the old-fashioned lights, the circuits couldn’t keep it going,” said Martin. “The lights used to blow it out.”

Now all Martin wants for Christmas is snow, enough to cover her lawn and all the power cords that stretch all over it.



