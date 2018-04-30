Bower Ponds playground will be closed May 7 to 17

The playground at Bower Ponds will be temporarily closed from May 7 to 17.

The closure will allow for resurfacing of the ground surface area. The area will be closed off with construction fencing.

Residents are asked to remain a safe distance from the construction site to allow the contractors sufficient room to work.

If the work is completed sooner than the projected date, the playground will reopen early.

For more information visit reddeer.ca.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter