City of Red Deer

Bower Ponds playground will be closed May 7 to 17

The playground at Bower Ponds will be temporarily closed from May 7 to 17.

The closure will allow for resurfacing of the ground surface area. The area will be closed off with construction fencing.

Residents are asked to remain a safe distance from the construction site to allow the contractors sufficient room to work.

If the work is completed sooner than the projected date, the playground will reopen early.

For more information visit reddeer.ca.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Run/hike for hospice this Sunday in Red Deer
Next story
Poverty survey shows almost all agree it’s a problem in Red Deer

Just Posted

Maskwacis community in mourning

Three residents die in highway collision

Poverty survey shows almost all agree it’s a problem in Red Deer

More than 90 per cent of poverty awareness study respondents agree it can happen to anyone

Central Alberta firefighters complete Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge

Raising money for people fighting cancer

Run/hike for hospice this Sunday in Red Deer

Registration still open for Runners and Hikers

Lacombe County prepares for climate change

Climate Resilience Express Action Plan recently developed

VIDEO Replay Red Deer: Cleanup begins as floodwaters recede in Red Deer County

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer, Central Alberta

Maskwacis RCMP lay attempted murder charges following shooting

Four people charged

Longtime Blue Jays broadcaster Jerry Howarth at peace with retirement decision

TORONTO — Before a recent Blue Jays game, Jerry Howarth strolled onto… Continue reading

CREA calls for moratorium on cannabis growing at home

OTTAWA — Canada’s real estate industry organization is calling for a moratorium… Continue reading

Barbara Kopple’s upcoming film looks at immigration in Canada

TORONTO — Two-time Oscar-winning American documentary filmmaker Barbara Kopple has her sights… Continue reading

PM sells Trans Mountain pipeline as Amazon announces expansion in Vancouver

VANCOUVER — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted the expansion of retail giant… Continue reading

New song by Chris Cornell on collection of Cash’s writings

NEW YORK — It’s inevitable that a new recording by Chris Cornell… Continue reading

Air Canada says its new loyalty program will help to increase share price further

MONTREAL — Air Canada’s move to launch its own loyalty program in… Continue reading

B.C. dinosaur museum closes doors over funds, operations feud in Tumbler Ridge

VICTORIA — A dinosaur museum in the tiny northeast British Columbia community… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month