Boxing Day madness begins

Get ready to shop, as some of the biggest deals of the year are to happen today

Just a day after all the Christmas presents are opened and Santa has returned to the North, shoppers are getting ready to brave the malls and stores across the country to find the deals of the year.

Boxing Day will have retail outlets posting some of the biggest sales on everything from electronics to clothing, which means shoppers will be lining up early to get their hands on these finds.

According to the Better Business Bureau one in five Canadians is expected to take part in the Boxing Day madness, so shoppers are reminded to be patient and courteous to one another as the streets and stores become overly crowded.

As consumers prepare to leave the house and venture out into the malls, Environment Canada is reminded everyone to dress warmly as extreme weather warnings are being issued across the country.

In the Okanagan, the Orchard Park mall will open its doors at 9 a.m.

The CF Pacific Centre in Vancouver will greet shoppers at 8 a.m. as will the Metropolis at Metrotown in Burnaby.

Over on Vancouver Island, the Bay Centre in Victoria will open at 9:30 a.m. while the Mayfair Mall will open at 8 a.m.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cities sue Defence Dept. over gun-check system failures
Next story
A deep freeze settles in across country

Just Posted

Thousands in Nova Scotia without power

A wild winter storm knocks out power to much of Nova Scotia

Looking back at 2017 with Mayor Tara Veer

Progress and challenges for Red Deer

Red Deer Emergency Services ‘keep watch’

Red Deer Emergency Services had a busy Christmas Eve and morning between… Continue reading

Boil water advisory in place for some Red Deer residents

A boil water advisory is in effect for some parts of Red… Continue reading

Man associated with gang activity found dead in North Vancouver: IHIT

Thirty-year-old Gavinder Grewal died in what police believe was a targeted incident

Replay Red Deer Dec. 24

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Boxing Day madness begins

Get ready to shop, as some of the biggest deals of the year are to happen today

Police in Victoria investigating two bodies found on Christmas Day

An injured person was also found at the scene and taken to hospital. Authorities say the public is not at risk

A deep freeze settles in across country

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings across country

Thousands in Nova Scotia without power

A wild winter storm knocks out power to much of Nova Scotia

Extreme cold warning in effect for Red Deer

Warning issued for some parts of Southern Alberta including Ponoka, Stettler

Cold weather blamed for low turnout for Salvation Army’s Christmas meal

Those who walked into the Salvation Army in Red Deer during lunch… Continue reading

VIDEO: In Christmas message, queen honours cities hit by terror

Queen Elizabeth II addresses the Commonwealth

Seamless reinvention: Celine Dion reborn with exuberant foray into high fashion

Met Gala proved the 49-year-old performer wasn’t defeated by the events of 2016

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month