Boy, 11, dies after being struck by payloader on southern Alberta ranch

BOW ISLAND, Alta. — A boy has died after an accident on a ranch in southern Alberta.

RCMP say a man was operating a payloader Tuesday evening in the ranch yard when the brakes and steering failed.

The machine struck an 11-year-old boy who died of his injuries in hospital.

A 17-year-old youth was also struck by the machine but was not seriously hurt.

Mounties and Alberta Occupational Health and Safety officers are investigating.

The Town of Bow Island has set aside its community room for grief counselling.

