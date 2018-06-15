Boy, 13, charged with first-degree murder after cyclist run down, stabbed:police

TORONTO — A 13-year-old boy is facing a murder charge after a cyclist was allegedly run down with an SUV and assaulted, Toronto police said Friday.

Investigators said 19-year-old Aaron Rankine-Wright was biking to work late Saturday afternoon when he was hit.

“A dark SUV was observed following the deceased and subsequently strikes the deceased while he was riding his bike,” Det. Sgt. Mike Carbone told reporters this week.

Three people got out of the vehicle after it mounted the curb and became lodged on a cement block, Carbone said, and the trio allegedly began “punching and kicking” Rankine-Wright as he lay on the ground.

The three suspects fled the area on foot and Rankine-Wright was taken to hospital where he died of a stab wound to the chest, investigators said.

Police said the 13-year-old boy was arrested on Friday morning and is charged with first-degree murder.

A 17-year-old boy arrested on Sunday morning also faces a first-degree murder charge.

A third male suspect, described as in his early teens to early 20s, is still being sought, police said Friday as they appealed for anyone with information to contact investigators.

A funeral service for Rankine-Wright is to be held Saturday and a GoFundMe campaign to help his family with expenses had raised nearly $13,000 as of Friday afternoon.

Union of Taxation Employees Local 00013, where Rankine-Wright’s mother Dian Wright had served on the executive council, described the teen’s death as tragic.

“Aaron was a kind and gentle soul who helped at the children’s Christmas parties,” a posting on the local website said. “He will be remembered for his love of helping kids to find their path.”

Neither of the accused can be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The Canadian Press

