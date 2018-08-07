Boys, 9 and 11, killed when tractor pulling trailer rolls on Alberta road

TABER, Alta. — Two children have died after they were riding on a flatbed trailer being pulled by a tractor that rolled in southern Alberta.

RCMP say the crash happened Sunday night west of Taber as a group of seven youths were on their way to go swimming at the Chin Reservoir recreation area.

Const. Corinne Oliver says an adult who was driving the tractor lost control of the machine as it went down a steep hill on a rural road.

The trailer carrying the youths then flipped on top of some of them.

Two boys, aged nine and 11, died at the scene.

Two other children were taken to Taber hospital with minor injuries and another person was air-lifted to Calgary’s Foothills Hospital in serious condition.

Oliver wasn’t sure if the person taken to Calgary hospital was a youth or the adult driving the tractor.

She said two children involved in the crash managed to run to a nearby home to get help.

“From where it is, from what I understand, there wouldn’t have been any cell service,” Oliver said.

