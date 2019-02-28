Break-in and theft for Habitat for Humanity

Tools were stolen from a Habitat for Humanity Red Deer construction site in Sylvan Lake. (File photo contributed)

Tools worth $2,000 to $3,000 were stolen from a Habitat for Humanity Red Deer construction site in Sylvan Lake early Wednesday morning.

An onsite tool trailer had its doors pried open. Tools stolen included table saws, chop saws, nail guns, and more.

Habitat for Humanity Red Deer is a charity supporting affordable home ownership for Central Alberta families.

The construction site in Sylvan Lake is the future home to three families in need that are working hard to invest 500 volunteer hours into building their homes, along with the assistance and donations of many community partners and businesses.

Anyone with information about this crime, or tips that can lead to an arrest, is asked to contact the Sylvan Lake RCMP.



