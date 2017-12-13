Break-in at Blackfalds convenience store

Blackfalds RCMP are asking the public to help identify a suspect who broke into a convenience store and stole cash.

The suspect broke into Fas Gas Convenience at the corner of Parkwood Road and Panarama Drive early Wednesday morning.

Inside the convenience store, the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the safe and bank machines. Cigarettes and other merchandise were taken as well.

Security camera footage shows the suspect wearing a black jacket, a ball cap, dark pants, gloves and a face mask. A green dye may have been sprayed on the individual and cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter