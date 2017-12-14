Suspects break through window to rob downtown bistro

Another downtown store is cleaning up after a smash and grab.

Someone broke the door window at The Bistro on Gaetz at 4 a.m. this morning and ran off with part of the cash register.

Nine days ago the same thing happened at LV’s Vinyl Cafe.

Bistro owner Jean Cadorette said alarm records show the thieves, or thief, was gone by 4:11 a.m. and police arrived at 4:12 a.m.

“So it was quick response time from the police, just not quick enough,” Cadorette said on Thursday.

The alarm isn’t silent so the culprits knew they had been detected, he added.

He said it’s the first break-in at the bistro since he took it over two-and-a-half years ago. The previous owner, who ran the shop for three years, never had a break-in.

But he said crime has been a concern since the break-in at LV’s Vinyl Cafe and he recently contacted the Red Deer Downtown Business Association to talk about ways to protect businesses, for example using private security. The association is holding a meeting in January with businesses.

Cadorette said break-ins are becoming more common throughout the city, not just downtown.

The bistro was open as usual this morning despite the break-in. By 8:30 a.m. the front door was temporarily repaired with cardboard and Cadorette was looking to replace the glass and buy a new cash register.

And there was one more reminder of the break-in.

“That’s the rock they used to break the window. I’m keeping it as a souvenir,” Cadorette said pointing to a large rock underneath the shop’s Christmas tree.



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter