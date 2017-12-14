Suspects break through window to rob downtown bistro

Early morning smash and grab in Red Deer

Another downtown store is cleaning up after a smash and grab.

Someone broke the door window at The Bistro on Gaetz at 4 a.m. this morning and ran off with part of the cash register.

Nine days ago the same thing happened at LV’s Vinyl Cafe.

Bistro owner Jean Cadorette said alarm records show the thieves, or thief, was gone by 4:11 a.m. and police arrived at 4:12 a.m.

“So it was quick response time from the police, just not quick enough,” Cadorette said on Thursday.

The alarm isn’t silent so the culprits knew they had been detected, he added.

He said it’s the first break-in at the bistro since he took it over two-and-a-half years ago. The previous owner, who ran the shop for three years, never had a break-in.

But he said crime has been a concern since the break-in at LV’s Vinyl Cafe and he recently contacted the Red Deer Downtown Business Association to talk about ways to protect businesses, for example using private security. The association is holding a meeting in January with businesses.

Cadorette said break-ins are becoming more common throughout the city, not just downtown.

The bistro was open as usual this morning despite the break-in. By 8:30 a.m. the front door was temporarily repaired with cardboard and Cadorette was looking to replace the glass and buy a new cash register.

And there was one more reminder of the break-in.

“That’s the rock they used to break the window. I’m keeping it as a souvenir,” Cadorette said pointing to a large rock underneath the shop’s Christmas tree.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Manitoba premier says some rural hospitals to close, be converted to care homes
Next story
UPDATE: Second death in highway collision south of Alder Flats

Just Posted

Four men assault two residents in targeted home invasion in Red Deer

Suspect carried machete

UPDATE: Second death in highway collision south of Alder Flats

Both men were passengers

Suspects break through window to rob downtown bistro

Early morning smash and grab in Red Deer

Arrest made in Alberta Energy Regulator break-in

Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate

Red Deer woman raises alarm about BBQ brushes

Beverly Smith’s ended up in an operating room after wire bristle pierced her bowel

WATCH: Red Deer Royals nearing 50 years

The Red Deer Royals are a second family to Elise Bluett. The… Continue reading

Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division focuses on mental wellness

Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division schools have implemented positive mental health… Continue reading

Expect cooler temperatures and ‘dusting of snow’ this Christmas

Red Deer recorded a high temperature on Tuesday

UPDATE: Second death in highway collision south of Alder Flats

Both men were passengers

Bed shortage means no mental reviews done yet on accused Edmonton attacker

A man accused of attempted murder after a police officer was hit… Continue reading

Update: Police release photo of suspected vehicle involved in fatal

Motorist dies near Ponoka after loose tire collides with vehicle near Ponoka

Notley criticizes MLA who fired staffer after sex harassment complaint

Notley says if Jason Nixon was her house leader he’d be out of a job immediately.

Red Deer needs to find a solution to syringe debris: city manager

City will consider the problem during the 2018 operating budget talks

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month