Bruce McArthur is shown in a Facebook photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook)

BREAKING: Bruce McArthur pleads guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January 2018

An alleged serial killer accused of preying on men from Toronto’s gay village has pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder.

READ ALSO: Remains of all eight Bruce McArthur victims now identified

Bruce McArthur, who had been set to stand trial next year, entered the guilty plea during a hearing in a Toronto courtroom.

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January 2018.

Police eventually charged him with first-degree murder in the deaths of Selim Esen, Andrew Kinsman, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi, and Kirushna Kanagaratnam.

The victims went missing from the gay village between 2010 and 2017.

READ ALSO: McArthur could stand trial as early as September 2019

Police said they recovered the remains of seven men in large planters at a residential property in midtown Toronto where McArthur worked while the remains of an eighth man was found in a nearby ravine.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Corruption levels linked to health of democracies
Next story
Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allows eavesdropping

Just Posted

Second pot store coming to Red Deer

Green Town experiences cannabis shortages

Red Deer’s First Friday gallery openings include an exhibit about self-discovery

Special Olympians, winter sports and nature are themes of other shows

Sell out predicted for Winter Games passes

Tickets and passes still available

1 US case against Huawei centres around a robot called Tappy

NEW YORK — The U.S. government is alleging Chinese tech company Huawei… Continue reading

Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allows eavesdropping

Apple has made the group chat function in FaceTime unavailable after users… Continue reading

WATCH: Feeling betrayal, frustration, Innisfail-area oilfield workers hit the road to raise awareness

Innisfail to Olds truck convoy rolled out Saturday with 100 vehicles

VIDEO: Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allowed eavesdropping

The bug was demonstrated through videos posted online this week

Corruption levels linked to health of democracies

Denmark led the survey as the least corrupt nation, followed by New Zealand, Finland and Singapore while Canada squeaked into the top 10

UPDATE: Bruce McArthur pleads guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January 2018

Toronto Maple Leafs get defenceman Jake Muzzin in trade with L.A. Kings

TORONTO — Growing up in southern Ontario, Jake Muzzin and his friends… Continue reading

Media night more like a mosh pit and Mardi Gras

ATLANTA — Super Bowl Media Night is the NFL’s version of a… Continue reading

Juno Award nominees to be unveiled for music’s big night in London, Ont.

TORONTO — Nominees for the 2019 Juno Awards will be revealed this… Continue reading

Call for end to social media abuse of Duchesses Meghan, Kate

LONDON — Britain’s press is urging social media users to tone down… Continue reading

School bus rollover in southern Alberta, one student transported by STARS

High River RCMP responded to a school bus rollover Monday afternoon with… Continue reading

Most Read