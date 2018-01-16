BREAKING: Red Deer to host Canadian Finals Rodeo in 2018

Saddle up Red Deer, the Canadian Finals Rodeo in Canada is coming to town.

The CFR will be held in Red Deer at the Westerner Park in 2018

At a special event on Tuesday, the Westerner Park, Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce and the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association made the announcement.

The event has been held in Edmonton since 1974 at the Northlands Coliseum. However, the facility was shut down with the opening of Rogers Place, leaving the event in search of a new home.

Red Deer woos the Canadian Finals Rodeo

Events at the CFR include bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding.

The chamber and Westerner Park made a lengthy presentation to the CPRA in November, which included a performance by Gord Bamford.

The CFR will be held the week before the annual Agri-Trade Equipment Expo takes over the Westerner.

The Centrium seats about 6,600, but can be expanded to about 8,000 people.

More to come.


