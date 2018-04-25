A rendering of what the Hwy 2 and Gaetz Avenue intersection will look like when it is completed. (Contributed photo)

Temporary traffic change on Hwy 2, south of Red Deer

Bridge construction holding up lanes

Vehicles travelling south on Hwy 2 can expect a change in where they will drive for the next couple of weeks.

Starting Thursday, southbound traffic along Hwy 2, between Taylor Drive and south of Gaetz Avenue, southbound traffic will be detoured onto the northbound lanes of Hwy 2.

Two lanes will be open in each direction to accommodate traffic. Barriers will separate north and south bound traffic.

According to a release from Flat Iron Constructors Canada, the traffic pattern change will be in effect until early May, weather permitting.

This change is required to complete the erection of girders for the Gaetz Avenue bridge.

Throughout the construction zone, the speed limit is reduced to 80 km/h. Road users are asked to drive safely and obey the speed limits throughout the construction zone.

The new interchange is scheduled to be completed in the fall of this year, weather permitting. For detailed project information, visit www.hwy2Gaetz.com.

The project is estimated to cost about $80-million and includes bridge replacement, ramp and intersection reconfiguration, Hwy 2 realignment, expansion to six lanes between 32nd Street and McKenzie Road and the construction of collector-distributor roads.


