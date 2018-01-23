Bring on the rodeo says Red Deer County mayor

Canadian Finals Rodeo’s move to Red Deer good for whole region, says Red Deer County Mayor Jim Wood

Justin Arksey of Sylvan Lake almost got into some trouble after dismounting this steer during the boys steer riding event at a past Innisfail Rodeo. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Count Red Deer County among the Yeehaw! camp after news broke Red Deer was getting the Canadian Rodeo Finals.

Mayor Jim Wood took a couple of minutes after Tuesday’s council meeting to express his support for Canadian Finals Rodeo’s 10-year commitment to Red Deer.

“I think we’re in rodeo country. We’re in an area where rodeo is strong. Most little towns have some type of rodeo.

“We have a lot of expertise in this area that I think will help make this rodeo so successful,” he said, pointing to the annual Innisfail Pro Rodeo at the Daines Ranch and the Ponoka Stampede as examples.

“I think we have a great location and I think it’s going to be very successful,” he said.

“Recognizing that it’s coming just ahead of our Agri-Trade each year this will being a lot of people into this region, especially at the time of year this is.

“This is the time of year where people buy their Christmas presents and as we’re getting into the later part of the year it brings people into town to spend their money.

“We have a lot of hotels in our region that will definitely be full, and not just in the city and the county but also in our surrounding towns.

“I think it’s going to be a huge benefit for the entire region.”



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter