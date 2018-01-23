Justin Arksey of Sylvan Lake almost got into some trouble after dismounting this steer during the boys steer riding event at a past Innisfail Rodeo. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Bring on the rodeo says Red Deer County mayor

Canadian Finals Rodeo’s move to Red Deer good for whole region, says Red Deer County Mayor Jim Wood

Count Red Deer County among the Yeehaw! camp after news broke Red Deer was getting the Canadian Rodeo Finals.

Mayor Jim Wood took a couple of minutes after Tuesday’s council meeting to express his support for Canadian Finals Rodeo’s 10-year commitment to Red Deer.

“I think we’re in rodeo country. We’re in an area where rodeo is strong. Most little towns have some type of rodeo.

“We have a lot of expertise in this area that I think will help make this rodeo so successful,” he said, pointing to the annual Innisfail Pro Rodeo at the Daines Ranch and the Ponoka Stampede as examples.

“I think we have a great location and I think it’s going to be very successful,” he said.

“Recognizing that it’s coming just ahead of our Agri-Trade each year this will being a lot of people into this region, especially at the time of year this is.

“This is the time of year where people buy their Christmas presents and as we’re getting into the later part of the year it brings people into town to spend their money.

“We have a lot of hotels in our region that will definitely be full, and not just in the city and the county but also in our surrounding towns.

“I think it’s going to be a huge benefit for the entire region.”


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Watch: Red Deer woman target of robbery in broad daylight, near police station

Just Posted

Blackfalds firefighter battling cancer

A volunteer firefighter in Blackfalds for 15 years, Dave Sutherland now battling… Continue reading

Community cardiac awareness dinner and show to be held

Continued focus to bring cardiac catheterization lab to Red Deer

Red Deer businesses react to 2.02 per cent tax increase for 2018

Chamber would prefer zero increase, while DBA thinks it’s reasonable

Bring on the rodeo says Red Deer County mayor

Canadian Finals Rodeo’s move to Red Deer good for whole region, says Red Deer County Mayor Jim Wood

Watch: Red Deer woman target of robbery in broad daylight, near police station

He looked me in the eye and said ‘I am going to kill you.’

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

RDC chosen to host 2019 men’s volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month