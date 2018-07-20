Britain’s May in Northern Ireland to push her Brexit vision

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May Friday used a speech in Northern Ireland to tout her latest Brexit plan as providing a “bright future” for Northern Ireland that would maintain peace and safeguard jobs.

The embattled British leader is urging European Union leaders to take a more flexible view on how to solve the Irish border issue, a key sticking point in talks on Britain’s exit from the bloc, which is expected in March.

She is vehemently opposed to an EU “backstop” proposal that would keep Northern Ireland inside a customs union with the EU while the rest of the UK leaves. She said no prime minister could accept an arrangement that threatened the unity of the United Kingdom and imposed a sea border between Northern Ireland and the UK.

May is hoping the EU negotiating team will respond positively to plans her government spelled out last week that call for a “common rule book” to govern trade in goods but not services between Britain and the EU after Brexit.

She says this would keep “frictionless” trade and make a border between the Republic of Ireland — an EU member — and Northern Ireland unnecessary. She argued that it would also protect the gains of the Good Friday peace accord signed 20 years ago.

“In the Northern Ireland of today, where a seamless border enables unprecedented levels of trade and co-operation North and South, any form of infrastructure at the border is an alien concept,” May said.

The prime minister said a seamless border is “the foundation stone” of the peace agreement that ended decades of violence and that undermining it would be a betrayal.

EU leaders have long said Britain cannot “cherry pick” which aspects of its relationship with the EU it wishes to keep in place after Brexit. The new proposals by May’s government are seen by some as doing just that, and the EU response has thus far been lukewarm.

Previous story
WATCH: Red Deer gets a taste of unique, fun chilis at cook off
Next story
WATCH: Red Deer’s noxious weeds are a goat’s dietary delight

Just Posted

Severe thunderstorm watch for Central Alberta

Thunderstorm watch covers large area including Sylvan Lake to Stettler

WATCH: Kayakers go over Ram Falls south of Nordegg

Two take 30-metre plunge, post video of thrill ride

Count shows slight decrease in Red Deer’s homeless

In two years, the number of homeless in Red Deer has decreased… Continue reading

Nightly closures on Taylor Drive next week

Taylor Drive to be closed Monday to Friday night for bridge demolition work

Remains of all eight Bruce McArthur victims now identified: Toronto police

Toronto police say they’ve now recovered and identified the remains of all… Continue reading

WATCH: Cirque ZUMA ZUMA puts on a show at Westerner Days

ZUMA ZUMA performs three times a day during Westerner Days

Divers hunt for 4 after Missouri duck boat sinks, killing 13

BRANSON, Mo. — Divers are searching Friday for four people still missing… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s noxious weeds are a goat’s dietary delight

Piper Creek Community Garden gets chemical-free weed control

‘Amazing Race Canada’ competitors face B.C. challenge

They drove Corvettes, mastered falconry basics, and ate blueberry pie in the Cowichan Valley

From hot to not? The Baloney Meter weighs in on Scheer’s economy claims

OTTAWA — “Justin Trudeau inherited a booming economy, but he’s squandering it.… Continue reading

Scathing suicide inquiry finds gaps, shortcomings at Royal Military College

OTTAWA — Members of a board of inquiry into three suicides at… Continue reading

Premiers strike deal to allow increased flow of beer, alcohol across borders

ST. ANDREWS, N.B. — Canada’s premiers are set to wrap up their… Continue reading

Trump ready to hit all Chinese imports with tariffs

President Donald Trump has indicated that he’s willing to hit every product… Continue reading

Canada’s annual inflation rises 2.5% thanks to boost from higher energy prices

OTTAWA — The country’s annual inflation rate rose 2.5 per cent in… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month