(Public domain image.)

Britons sent abroad as children sue government over abuse

LONDON — Britons who were sent overseas as poor or orphaned children under state-approved programs in the decades after World War II are suing the British government over the abuse and neglect they suffered, their lawyer said Wednesday.

In March a child-abuse inquiry ordered the government to compensate 2,000 survivors of programs that sent children to countries including Australia, Canada and Southern Rhodesia — now Zimbabwe.

The survivors are the last wave of some 150,000 children sent to Britain’s then-colonies starting in the 17th century. The programs were intended to ease pressure on British social services, provide the children with a fresh start and supply the empire with a sturdy supply of white workers. But many children ended up in institutions where they were physically and sexually abused, or were sent to work as farm labourers.

The British government took over primary responsibility for the policy after World War II and did not end it until 1970.

Lawyer Alan Collins, who represents more than 100 survivors, said the government had not yet taken any action to offer redress. He has filed papers at London’s High Court, seeking to force the government to provide compensation.

Collins said the surviving child migrants, scattered around the globe, were elderly and their numbers “are sadly reducing.”

He said setting up a compensation scheme is “not rocket science.”

“If the government had the will, it would have done so by now,” Collins said.

“I’m hoping that common decency and humanity will kick into play and the U.K. government will do right by these people.”

Then-Prime Minister Gordon Brown apologized in 2010 for the “shameful” and “misguided” child migrant program.

The Department of Health said it accepted the child migrant policy had been wrong, and was “committed to providing a timely response to the inquiry’s recommendations.”

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Previous story
Case of alleged immigration fraud against P.E.I. hoteliers expected to resume
Next story
Morocco shaken by harrowing account of tortured teen

Just Posted

Fiery collision near Rimbey kills motorist

Pickup truck driver dies at the scene

Man who raised $14,000 for Make-A-Wish Foundation awarded bicycle

Mud, Sweat and Gears gave Joe Hittel the bicycle Tuesday afternoon

Red Deer MP frustrated by Maxime Bernier

Bernier manipulated grassroots supporters

Red Deer’s Mustard Seed hosts fair for job seekers

Future fairs to be held

Sylvan Lake skate park too rowdy complain some residents

Some residents complain skate park scene of unacceptable language and music and bullying

Red Deer’s Mustard Seed hosts fair for job seekers

Future fairs to be held

Air Canada says mobile app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

MONTREAL — Some 20,000 Air Canada customers woke up Wednesday to learn… Continue reading

German city removes Erdogan statue over security concerns

BERLIN — A golden statue of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that… Continue reading

Morocco shaken by harrowing account of tortured teen

RABAT, Morocco — A lawyer for a 17-year-old Moroccan girl who told… Continue reading

Britons sent abroad as children sue government over abuse

LONDON — Britons who were sent overseas as poor or orphaned children… Continue reading

‘Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D’ to be remastered for IMAX

LOS ANGELES — Michael Jackson’s estate and IMAX are partnering to digitally… Continue reading

Threat to exclude Canada from U.S.-Mexico trade deal may not be legal: experts

OTTAWA — Donald Trump’s administration is giving Canada until Friday to sign… Continue reading

Case of alleged immigration fraud against P.E.I. hoteliers expected to resume

CHARLOTTETOWN — The case of two Charlottetown hoteliers who are charged with… Continue reading

Four charged after police fentanyl bust in Fort McMurray

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — Police say four people, including an Ontario man… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month