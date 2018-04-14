‘Brody was a gift:’ Friends say goodbye to Humboldt Broncos statistician

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Brody Hinz was such a sports fan that, in Grade 8, he made a special request to his principal — so special, he wrote it down in a letter.

“The letter said please consider shutting down the school tomorrow,” family friend Cory Popoff recalled.

“Tomorrow is the NHL trade deadline … no one will be able to concentrate in class.”

Hinz, 18, was one of 16 people who died after the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus and a semi-truck collided last week on the way to a playoff game in northeastern Saskatchewan.

Hinz was the volunteer stats collector for the team and, on Saturday, hundreds of people turned out to pay their final respects.

“Brody was a gift to Humboldt,” Popoff told the service.

“Brody enjoyed watching Ron MacLean and Don Cherry on ‘Coach’s Corner.’ Brody would have been fascinated by the love and outpouring of support for the Humboldt Broncos.”

A two-sport Special Olympian — bowling and floor hockey — Hinz had Asperger’s syndrome, a high-functioning form of autism. He had a knack for math and an exceptional memory.

He compiled statistics for his beloved Broncos, and the gig allowed him to travel with the team.

Popoff said students who knew him were always impressed with his sense of humour and hard work.

“Our students all say that Brody loved to talk. They say he could talk forever about absolutely anything and everything. He was always happy. He listened so well to every conversation.”

Hinz played three years of high school football and his jersey was among the items on display at the front of St. Augustine Catholic Church.

There was also a drawing he did of a Toronto Blue Jays pitcher and a board with his favourite teams, including the Jays, the Winnipeg Jets, the San Francisco 49ers, the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Many of the mourners wore green and gold hockey jerseys — the colours of the Broncos. Three surviving members of the team were among those attending the service.

A single hockey stick was propped up in the corner at the entrance of the church.

Kevin Ackerman knew Hinz through church and school.

“We’re just here to support them,” he said. “We’d always talk CFL football even though he was a 49ers fan. He was a Saskatchewan Roughrider fan at heart too.”

Michelle Ackerman said Brody was great with the kids at the church.

“He definitely had a place in our church and in our hearts.”

Previous story
U.S. VP Pence thanks Canada for backing Syria strikes, optimistic on NAFTA

Just Posted

‘Brody was a gift:’ Friends say goodbye to Humboldt Broncos statistician

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Brody Hinz was such a sports fan that, in… Continue reading

Injured Broncos cheered by Stanley Cup visit to their hospital bedsides

SASKATOON — The Stanley Cup has visited the hospital bedsides of Humboldt… Continue reading

Red Deer pro-life group says abortion clinic bubble zone a ‘setback to democracy’

A bill setting a 50 metre protest buffer zone around abortion clinics… Continue reading

‘Big little brother:’ Broncos head coach remembered for kindness, faith

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Darcy Haugan was four years younger than his sister,… Continue reading

WATCH: Blackfalds residents honour Humboldt Broncos

Hundreds filled the Blackfalds Multiplex Friday night for a memorial service

WATCH: Community paramedic teams expand into Red Deer

More seniors and chronically ill Albertans are receiving on-site care

PHOTO: Puddle splash

BY MURRAY CRAWFORD ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Four arrested after failed armed robbery of Caroline store

Four adults were arrested after a failed armed robbery at a Caroline… Continue reading

Red Deer to hold public hearing on proposed cannabis retail store bylaw amendments

Red Deer residents can have their say about the city’s bylaw amendments… Continue reading

Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director, dies at 86

Czech filmmaker Milos Forman, whose American movies “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s… Continue reading

Bon Jovi, Simone, Dire Straits to be inducted into Rock Hall

CLEVELAND — Bon Jovi, the Cars and four first-time nominees, including Nina… Continue reading

Missouri governor’s scandal ensnares unwitting hairdresser

CHICAGO — She was a St. Louis hairdresser whose marriage was on… Continue reading

How Montreal-born yoga teacher planned to ‘start a new life’ in B.C.

HALIFAX — Wearing a dress and a wide smile at a trendy… Continue reading

Demolition has begun on the former Target store at Bower Place mall.

Demolition has begun on the former Target store at Bower Place mall.… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month