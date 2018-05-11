Broken water main prompts boil water advisories

A water main break has prompted boil water advisories in Normandeau.

City of Red Deer issued a boil water advisory about 9:30 a.m. on Friday for Boil water advisory issued for: 5, 9, 13, 17, 21, 29, 33, 37, 41, 45, 49, 53, 57, 61, 65, 69 Nagel Ave.

Another advisory took effect about 4 p.m. for 43, 47, 51, 55 Nyberg Ave.

City employees hand-deliver notices door-to-door to affected properties. The advisory will remain in place until water tests confirm that there is no contamination. When the advisory is lifted, the city will once again deliver notices to affected properties and the advisory will be removed from the website at www.reddeer.ca/whats-happening/news-room/boil-water-advisories/.

Should the affected area be too large that door-to-door knocking is not feasible, electronic sign boards will be put in the affected areas alerting residents.



