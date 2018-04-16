Brother remembers Broncos hockey player as humble, honest, hard-working

ST. ALBERT — Playing with mini-sticks in the basement is a common activity for many hockey-loving families.

For the Wack brothers, who grew up in St. Albert, it was a little different.

“I’d wear the goalie mask and a can,” Justin Wack, 18, recalled in an interview with The Canadian Press. “He’d get a full-sized stick and I’d get a mini-stick. Then he’d have the bigger net and I’d have the smaller one.

“He would just wing slappers at me.”

Justin, who’s blind, said it actually worked quite well.

“I play hockey myself now and I’m a goalie.”

Justin’s big brother, Stephen, died in a crash between a semi-truck and the Humboldt Broncos team bus at a rural Saskatchewan intersection on April 6.

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game and 16 people, including 10 players, would die in or after the collision.

Stephen Wack, who was 21, played junior hockey in Alberta with the Camrose Kodiaks and the Whitecourt Wolverines before moving to the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

Previous story
Local stewards of the land share their stories at digital storytelling event
Next story
Airport pursues low-cost carriers

Just Posted

Council wants more cannabis retail regulation options

Council wrestled with setback distances from cannabis retailers on Monday

Property taxes to go up 1.5 per cent

City council gave first reading to tax bylaw on Monday

Airport pursues low-cost carriers

Three different airlines have their eye on Red Deer Airport

‘A clear message:’ Alberta proposes legislation to limit oil shipments

EDMONTON — The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the… Continue reading

Saskatchewan farmer acquitted in death of Indigenous man guilty of gun charge

Gerald Stanley pleaded guilty Monday

Update: Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off in Red Deer a hit

Make no doubt about it … the 2018 edition of the Sheraton… Continue reading

Calgary city council votes to continue work on possible 2026 Olympic bid

Calgary has pulled back from killing a bid for the 2026 Olympic… Continue reading

Linden wins Boston Marathon, 1st U.S. woman since ‘85

BOSTON — After slogging through just a few miles of icy rain… Continue reading

‘Night Court’ star Harry Anderson, 65, found dead in home

Harry Anderson, the actor best known for playing an off-the-wall judge working… Continue reading

Rohingya, Venezuela added to Canada’s G7 international security agenda

OTTAWA — Canada is expanding the focus of the upcoming G7 foreign… Continue reading

Lacombe Generals Allan Cup run ends in heartbreak

They’ve felt the sting before, but that didn’t make it any easier.… Continue reading

Hold and secure at Aspen Heights in Red Deer Monday

No injuries reported

Alpine Club of Canada to manage: Alberta to build 3 backcountry huts in new park

EDMONTON — Alberta is promising to build three backcountry huts in a… Continue reading

Red Deer sees snow and rain Monday

April showers or April snow? Red Deer sees both. The city was… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month