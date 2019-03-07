Buckle seatbelt when in the car: Alberta RCMP

Alberta RCMP is reminding drivers and passengers to buckle their seatbelts when inside a vehicle.

In 2018, Alberta RCMP issued 9,568 tickets related to occupant restraint offences.

“A 2017 driver attitude survey indicated 95 per cent of Albertans agree when driving or riding in a motor vehicle, one should always wear a seatbelt – we need to get to 100 per cent,” said Supt. Rick Gardner, Alberta Sheriffs.

Police say 32.7 per cent of motor vehicle fatalities in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions last year involved a vehicle occupant not wearing a seatbelt.

Alberta RCMP encourages drivers to practise the following traffic safety tips:

  • Ensure the seatbelt is positioned securely across the hip bones and shoulder;
  • Children under 13 are safest in the back seat;
  • Alberta law requires children under six, or under 40 lb., be properly restrained in a car seat;
  • Booster sears are the safest choice for children under nine who have outgrown their front-facing child safety seat;
  • Most children are ready for standard seatbelts when they are nine and either weigh more than 80 lb. or are taller than four-foot-nine.


