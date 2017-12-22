Budget time for municipalities

Tax rate freezes or moderate increases the order of the day in most communities

While Santa was busy checking his list twice Central Alberta municipalities were busy double-checking their budget line items.

Most communities have opted to hold the line on taxes or keep increases low for 2018.

Innisfail is going with a zero per cent increase which it says is “setting the tone for an optimistic, yet responsible, fiscal year.”

The operating budget for 2018 is of $20.8 million and the capital budget just short of of $5.1 million. Proposed budgets for 2019 and 2020 were also adopted.

City of Lacombe residents can expect a 1.3 per cent tax rate increase in 2018.

Council passed a $35.6-million operating and $18-million capital budgets earlier this month.

The owner of a typical home assessed at $373,000 can expect to pay an extra $30 on the municipal part of their tax bill.

In Olds, residents can expect a two per cent tax increase for 2018.

Council passed $28.4-million operating and $7.6 million capital budgets earlier this month.

Among capital projects the biggest chunk of cash, $3.04 million is going to roads, trails and improvement projects. Water and sewer infrastructure projects are the next biggest expenditure at $1.58 million.

Stettler’s interim operating budget of $18.3 million anticipates a two per cent municipal tax rate increase.

Stettler is also looking at a $1 million operating budget.



