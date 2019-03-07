Building mental health and wellness capacity for central Alberta students

Two influential projects through Alberta Health Services are making a difference for Chinook’s Edge students.

The division was successful in receiving funding for a Mental Health Capacity Building (MHCB) Expansion project to double the scope of a program which has been running in Olds and Didsbury for nearly 10 years.

The funding allows the successful YES program (Youth Empowerment and Support) to expand to Bowden, Spruce View, Delburne and Elnora, using the same model of preventative mental health supports and activities for Chinook’s Edge students in these school communities.

“Only 18 school divisions in the province were successful in their application for this funding,” said Marcie Perdue, associate superintendent of student services.

Stats show that over 1,500 students have been impacted in Olds and Didsbury through the original YES program, which also runs over the summer. It involves four success coaches who design activities, lead group work, coordinate efforts with community agencies, and share resources through the schools involved.

The expanded program will be delivered in a similar manner, with four success coaches expected to be in place over the summer and ready to start next school year.

“We’ve seen what happens when students cultivate these powerful connections at school – it leads to success in school,” said Perdue, whose professional associations also led to the second project.

The ‘Wellness Exchange for Children’ pilot project is also delivered through Alberta Health Services and involves students at Elnora School. The curriculum is being developed by The AHS Mental Health Promotion and Illness Prevention team.

The six week project equips students and staff with many skills from managing reactions and building stronger connections with one another, to training their brains to pay attention to all the good things happening around them.

“This is a huge opportunity for us, because our school is rural and quite isolated so we don’t have these types of resources nearby,” said Elnora principal Jocelyn Pennock. “Our staff is part of this, too, so they can revisit the lessons often and call upon the techniques long after the program is done. It’s really increasing the atmosphere of trust and belonging in our school.”


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trudeau to apologize for handling of Inuit who died during TB treatment
Next story
Innisfail RCMP recover stolen vehicle

Just Posted

One of the biggest drug busts in Red Deer’s history

Three people face a total of 49 criminal charges after Red Deer… Continue reading

Overdosing erratic driver saved — then charged — by Lacombe Police

The motorist sped away, then led police on foot-chase

Red Deer’s Cornerstone Youth Theatre presents Narnia the musical this month

It’s on March 8-17 at New Life Fellowship

Innisfail RCMP recover stolen vehicle

Innisfail man faces charges

China’s canola ban already hitting producers

Decision to ban imports from Canadian company creates uncertainty in the market, says farmer

Updated: Red Deer University announced as new name for college

Complete transition to a university expected to take about two years

PM will try to douse SNC-Lavalin fire by admitting mistakes but nothing illegal

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will try to put the SNC-Lavalin… Continue reading

Trudeau to apologize for handling of Inuit who died during TB treatment

IQALUIT, Nunavut — The prime minister is to deliver an apology today… Continue reading

Manitoba opposition parties say budget could lead to snap election

WINNIPEG — It’s budget day in Manitoba, and many political observers are… Continue reading

Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has posted her first Instagram image. The… Continue reading

Barbie announces Tessa Virtue doll as part of ‘Role Models’ series

Canadian figure skating star Tessa Virtue is getting a Barbie made in… Continue reading

Alex Trebek announces cancer diagnosis in YouTube video

Canadian “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek announced he’s been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic… Continue reading

The Cruze cruises: GM assembly plant prepares to close

LORDSTOWN, Ohio — A sprawling General Motors assembly plant near Youngstown will… Continue reading

Lawyer: Huawei arrest raises political motivation concerns

VANCOUVER — The lawyer for a senior executive of Chinese tech giant… Continue reading

Most Read