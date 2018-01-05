Residential building permit numbers were up in 2017 compared with a year earlier. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Building permit numbers up in 2017

Number of permits issued is up but value down significantly from 2016

The number of building permits issued by the City of Red Deer was up last year compared with 2016.

Last year, 1,205 building permits were issued, up from 1,078 in 2016.

The value was sharply — $152.8 million compared with $247 million in 2016 — largely because of a pair of big ticket projects that got underway that year. Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre and downtown Servus Arena combined were worth $90 million.

Preparations for the 2019 Canada Winter Games continued to show up in building permit numbers. A $6.5-million renovation project for Central Elementary School and $3.5 million worth of upgrades to Great Chief Park are included.

Central Elementary School is being renovated to become the city’s new Culture Services Centre. Great Chief Park is getting a new recreation facility with pavilion, garage, artificial turf field and skating oval.

Residential construction is also on an upswing. There were 885 residential permits issued worth $50.4 million in 2017 compared with 795 permits worth $44.2 million a year earlier.

For December, the 53 permits issued last month are more than double the 25 issued in December 2016.

On the commercial side, 213 permits worth $65.9 million were issued last year compared with 212 worth $81.9 million in 2016.

There were 48 industrial permits worth $17 million issued compared with 29 permits worth $8.7 million a year earlier. Fifty-nine public building permits worth $19.4 million were issued compared with 42 worth $112.4 million in 2016.

Among significant projects getting permits last year were a five-storey residence for Red Deer College, new downtown apartment building, Parkland Mall renovations, Lowe’s store, Quinn Artificial Lift Services facility and three-storey medical office building.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Learning how to spot fake news
Next story
Leslieville Elks vow to rebuild

Just Posted

Leslieville Elks vow to rebuild

Arson fire destroyed the 70-year-old Lesleville Elks Lodge on Dec. 29

Learning how to spot fake news

Join the discussion at Red Deer Public Library

Building permit numbers up in 2017

Number of permits issued is up but value down significantly from 2016

Unemployment creeps up in Red Deer region

Unemployment in Red Deer region up but lowest among Alberta’s seven labour force regions

Sen. Lynn Beyak removed from Tory caucus over ‘racist’ post on website: Scheer

OTTAWA — Sen. Lynn Beyak, who famously declared “some good” came out… Continue reading

WATCH: Employee shocked during an armed robbery

Red Deer businesses robbed in broad daylight this past year

Crime Central (Alberta) series

Here is a list of all the stories from the Red Deer… Continue reading

Ponoka ranks on Expedia.ca Travel Blog

Ponoka makes top 18 list of communities to visit, Ponoka Stampede cited

Crime Watch groups can help police

Police officers say people need to come together to keep their communities… Continue reading

More than half of Asooahum Crossing units remain empty

Three elders will soon move into Asooahum Crossing in Red Deer. Marilyn… Continue reading

WATCH: Employee shocked during an armed robbery

Red Deer businesses robbed in broad daylight this past year

6-year-old needed blood to get through chemo, her mom says

It’s been three years since Red Deer’s Brielle Robichaud was diagnosed with… Continue reading

Arson confirmed in Leslieville fire, says fire chief

Police look for witnesses

Photo: Tuque colouring inspires little artists

BY PAUL COWLEY ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month