Building permit numbers up in 2017

Number of permits issued is up but value down significantly from 2016

Residential building permit numbers were up in 2017 compared with a year earlier. (File photo by Advocate staff)

The number of building permits issued by the City of Red Deer was up last year compared with 2016.

Last year, 1,205 building permits were issued, up from 1,078 in 2016.

The value was sharply — $152.8 million compared with $247 million in 2016 — largely because of a pair of big ticket projects that got underway that year. Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre and downtown Servus Arena combined were worth $90 million.

Preparations for the 2019 Canada Winter Games continued to show up in building permit numbers. A $6.5-million renovation project for Central Elementary School and $3.5 million worth of upgrades to Great Chief Park are included.

Central Elementary School is being renovated to become the city’s new Culture Services Centre. Great Chief Park is getting a new recreation facility with pavilion, garage, artificial turf field and skating oval.

Residential construction is also on an upswing. There were 885 residential permits issued worth $50.4 million in 2017 compared with 795 permits worth $44.2 million a year earlier.

For December, the 53 permits issued last month are more than double the 25 issued in December 2016.

On the commercial side, 213 permits worth $65.9 million were issued last year compared with 212 worth $81.9 million in 2016.

There were 48 industrial permits worth $17 million issued compared with 29 permits worth $8.7 million a year earlier. Fifty-nine public building permits worth $19.4 million were issued compared with 42 worth $112.4 million in 2016.

Among significant projects getting permits last year were a five-storey residence for Red Deer College, new downtown apartment building, Parkland Mall renovations, Lowe’s store, Quinn Artificial Lift Services facility and three-storey medical office building.



