Building permit values on the rise in Red Deer

So far, values are nearly double the same period last year

Building permit values in the City of Red Deer picked up in July, with residential and commercial permits surpassing values for the same period in 2017.

Red Deer’s year-to-date building permit values continue to rise with average permit values nearly double those of last year.

So far in 2018, total permits were valued at $108.2 million, compared to $68.5 million last year at this time.

Notable permits for July include one for the $1.47 million in upgrade to the Glendale Pumping Station, a permit valued at $700,000 for a four-bay commercial building on Golden West Avenue, and a $533,758 permit to install solar panels on the Sorensen Station roof.

Monthly permit statistics are available at www.reddeer.ca by clocking on Red Deer Open Data Catalogue.