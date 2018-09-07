Building permits values rise in August

The value of building permits in Red Deer was on the rise last month.

In August there were 137 permits with the estimated value of $25.5 million; 95 residential, 29 commercial, 10 industrial and three public.

Notable permits in August include a $6.5 million permit for Woody’s RV World, two permits for new four-storey apartment complexes at 50 Livingston Close valued as $4.7 million each and a $2 million permit for interior renovations at a new medical clinic at London Drugs.

There were 124 permits in August 2017, with an estimated value of $15.4 million.

There have been 743 permits worth an estimated $113.7 million so far in 2018. There were 845 permits worth an estimated $83.9 million during the same time period this past year.

Monthly permit statistics are available at www.reddeer.ca.



