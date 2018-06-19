Burman University transit proposal accepted

Additional weekday bus ride to be added and bus pass introduced

A Burman University proposal to tweak transit schedules to better serve students and introduce a bus pass got passing grades from Lacombe and Blackfalds.

Councils for both communities have agreed to adopt Burman’s proposal, which is expected to boost ridership on the BOLT Transit system and reduce operating cost shortfalls.

Beginning in the fall, BOLT will drop Saturday service while adding an additional evening trip on weekdays to help students and other commuters get home at night. As well, Burman will run a Sunday charter schedule aimed at students. BOLT has no Sunday service currently.

An annual bus pass will also be made available to students at a proposed cost of $200 per year.

The changes are expected to benefit both students and the two municipalities, which were anxious to reduce the amount they had to subsidize the bus service.

BOLT links Blackfalds and Lacombe to Red Deer Transit, which operates the system.

Lacombe council narrowly voted to continue backing BOLT. Some members of council had questioned whether the service, which has had flat ridership numbers, was cost effective.

Burman University communications co-ordinator Kryzia Abacan said the transit system changes were good news for students.

“We’re very excited that our students are able to have this opportunity to work closely with the communities,” said Abacan.

The annual bus pass and adjusted schedule were both suggested by students after consultations on how to improve BOLT.

“With this proposal we would be able to accommodate their class schedules and actually use the service a bit more,” she said.

Abacan said students did not want to lose the service.

“A few of our students have been using the service and it really is helpful, especially for our students who are not from the area who might be living in our dorm.

“It was really a great opportunity to find ways to better accommodate those students and see if we could find a better schedule for them.”

It is expected the changes will boost ridership based on what the the students association heard from students.

“They got really positive feedback from the student body, saying that if we were to make some of these changes happen they would be able to use the service a lot more.”


