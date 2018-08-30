Burnaby RCMP warn the public of sextortion scams using explicit videos

BURNABY, B.C. — Police are warning the public after a rise in incidents in Burnaby, B.C., involving so-called sextortion.

The RCMP say they’ve seen two different scenarios of what it calls sextortion so far.

One is where victims receive unsolicited friend requests on social media and prompts for video chats, and the second involves unsolicited emails from someone claiming to have a sexually explicit video of the victim or information about the use of pornographic websites.

Typically, the victims are threatened with the release of intimate videos or images, and asked to make a payment, usually in the form of a money transfer or Bitcoin.

The RCMP say they’ve investigated 24 incidents of sextortion since May, including cases where money has been transferred to strangers.

Police say all internet users should be careful and not accept friend requests from unknown individuals via social media.

Anyone that has been targeted should stop communicating with the individuals, save any existing correspondence and immediately report the incident to police.

Previous story
The enduring mystery of the lost diamonds from the crash of Swissair Flight 111

Just Posted

Dogs should get to enjoy Sylvan Lake beach: local pet owner

Sylvan Lake resident suggests small area in Sylvan Lake Park be set aside for pets

PHOTO: The Vintage 45’s on the Ross Street Patio

There are live shows every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in downtown Red Deer

Customized camper school bus stolen in Rocky Mountain House

Scuba instructor Denise Boniface said the bus was taken Tuesday

Paterson Grain terminal welcomes public to grand opening

Bowden-area terminal to load grain bound for B.C. port and beyond

Public hearing in Olds will look at cannabis regulations

Friday deadline for written submissions

Red Deer’s Mustard Seed hosts fair for job seekers

Future fairs to be held

Restored prison cemetery tells social history of B.C.: councillor

Jaimie McEvoy says he stumbled upon a hidden piece of British Columbia… Continue reading

The enduring mystery of the lost diamonds from the crash of Swissair Flight 111

HALIFAX — More than five kilograms of diamonds and jewels. A Picasso… Continue reading

Bernier’s closest caucus ally, Alex Nuttall, won’t join his new party

OTTAWA — Maxime Bernier’s closest caucus ally says he has no plans… Continue reading

Soulpepper’s new executive director has experience with the #MeToo debate

TORONTO — This isn’t the first time incoming Soulpepper Theatre Company executive… Continue reading

Canada’s economy surges in second quarter on higher exports: StatCan

OTTAWA — A surge in exports of energy, aircraft and pharmaceutical products… Continue reading

Fraternities in Canada take steps to address issues of consent, sexual violence

TORONTO — In light of the #MeToo movement, some fraternities in Canada… Continue reading

Manitoba RCMP officer in serious condition after being shot; three suspects arrested

WINNIPEG — Manitoba RCMP say three suspects are in custody after an… Continue reading

Martin Brodeur returns to Devils in business role

NEWARK, N.J. — Martin Brodeur is back with the New Jersey Devils… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month