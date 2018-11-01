Businesses like new downtown police unit

Red Deer businessman Paul Harris chats with local RCMP officers at the announcement of a new four-officer unit focused on patrolling the downtown. Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff

The prospect of more police boots on the ground downtown was welcomed by local businesses.

Longtime downtown business owner Paul Harris said merchants and other business people appreciate the police presence but have been looking for more patrols.

“I think it’s a really good thing that’s happening,” said Harris, a former city councillor who owns a number of downtown businesses and properties.

“When you think about what’s happening in the downtown, which is really on the edge of a great renewal.

“At the same time, we’ve got these forces that are pushing against it and aren’t really great for the community.

“So, this enhanced presence will make a big difference for (businesses).”

Red Deer RCMP Insp. Dean LaGrange said part of the four-officer downtown unit’s approach will be to speak often with downtown residents and the business community.

Harris believes that will pay off.

“I do like that approach because the business owners down here are the ones who actually know what is going on.

“The police can’t be here all the time. So you’ve got all these eyes on the street that can give the police information actual information about what is happening and where the best places are to be to help clean it up.”

Harris said some of the unwanted activity happening downtown has deterred some businesses from leasing space.

“So, this will help not just us but will help the city of Red Deer to invite new businesses to come back to the downtown, which is really what we need,” he said.

“If the city is going to be vibrant, the heart of the city has got to be the most interesting place to be

“If it’s not alive and health and breathing the whole city isn’t that way.”

Downtown Business Association executive director Amanda Gould said she is “delighted” by the announcement.

“Having a downtown beat is a coup for the downtown. It’s a been a long time coming and speaks to the commitment from the City of Red Deer and the RCMP in their determination to provide a safer community for all users of the heart of city.

“A thriving, vibrant and safe downtown, sets the tone for the rest of our city.”

Myrna Kessel, who works at Games Music, also likes what police are doing.

“I think it’s a good idea. There is a homeless problem in the city unfortunately, and drugs and what not.

“I think (the new unit) is a good thing.”



