Red Deer businessman Paul Harris chats with local RCMP officers at the announcement of a new four-officer unit focused on patrolling the downtown. Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff

Businesses like new downtown police unit

RCMP announce a new special four-officer unit focused on the downtown

The prospect of more police boots on the ground downtown was welcomed by local businesses.

Longtime downtown business owner Paul Harris said merchants and other business people appreciate the police presence but have been looking for more patrols.

“I think it’s a really good thing that’s happening,” said Harris, a former city councillor who owns a number of downtown businesses and properties.

“When you think about what’s happening in the downtown, which is really on the edge of a great renewal.

“At the same time, we’ve got these forces that are pushing against it and aren’t really great for the community.

“So, this enhanced presence will make a big difference for (businesses).”

Red Deer RCMP Insp. Dean LaGrange said part of the four-officer downtown unit’s approach will be to speak often with downtown residents and the business community.

Harris believes that will pay off.

“I do like that approach because the business owners down here are the ones who actually know what is going on.

“The police can’t be here all the time. So you’ve got all these eyes on the street that can give the police information actual information about what is happening and where the best places are to be to help clean it up.”

Harris said some of the unwanted activity happening downtown has deterred some businesses from leasing space.

“So, this will help not just us but will help the city of Red Deer to invite new businesses to come back to the downtown, which is really what we need,” he said.

“If the city is going to be vibrant, the heart of the city has got to be the most interesting place to be

“If it’s not alive and health and breathing the whole city isn’t that way.”

Downtown Business Association executive director Amanda Gould said she is “delighted” by the announcement.

“Having a downtown beat is a coup for the downtown. It’s a been a long time coming and speaks to the commitment from the City of Red Deer and the RCMP in their determination to provide a safer community for all users of the heart of city.

“A thriving, vibrant and safe downtown, sets the tone for the rest of our city.”

Myrna Kessel, who works at Games Music, also likes what police are doing.

“I think it’s a good idea. There is a homeless problem in the city unfortunately, and drugs and what not.

“I think (the new unit) is a good thing.”


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Tree crushes car in northern Italy, killing 2, amid storms
Next story
RCMP seeking missing Red Deer teen

Just Posted

Businesses like new downtown police unit

RCMP announce a new special four-officer unit focused on the downtown

Red Deer crime rate continues to fall

Property and person crimes both down in third quarter, according to latest statistics

Updated: Red Deer RCMP introduce downtown policing unit

A four-member downtown Red Deer RCMP unit hit the beat on Thursday… Continue reading

Food art auction for food bank is part of Nov. 2 First Friday offerings

Check out a diversity of art around Red Deer

Judge denies abuse of process in case of Calgary couple charged in boy’s death

CALGARY — An Alberta judge has rejected a bid by defence lawyers… Continue reading

VIDEO: Rebels forward Brandon Hagel inks deal with Blackhawks

After a red-hot start to the WHL season, Red Deer Rebels forward… Continue reading

Tree crushes car in northern Italy, killing 2, amid storms

ROME — Two people were killed when a falling tree crushed their… Continue reading

Lawsuit alleges Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted girl, 16

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein was accused in a civil court filing… Continue reading

Oprah, Trump, Obama: Georgia’s star-studded closing act

ATLANTA — Oprah Winfrey is bringing her star power to one of… Continue reading

US construction spending flat in September

WASHINGTON — Spending on U.S. construction projects was essentially unchanged in September.… Continue reading

The Latest: Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty

PITTSBURGH — The Latest on the aftermath of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre… Continue reading

Canada Post workers in Hamilton, La Mauricie, Que., join rotating strikes

OTTAWA — More than 1,800 Canada Post workers have walked off the… Continue reading

Case of Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian expected in court

TORONTO — The case of a man accused in a deadly van… Continue reading

Federal government announces new measures for killer whale protection

VANCOUVER — The federal government wants to create new ocean sanctuaries in… Continue reading

Most Read