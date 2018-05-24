Businesses, project recieve award for efforts to improve Central Alberta air quality

Three organizations will be recognized for the work they have done to improve Central Alberta’s air quality.

The Parkland Airshed Management Zone is recognizing Nova Chemicals, Developments 2 Inc. Timberlands Market Project and the Alternative Land Use Services Project with Blue Skies Awards.

The awards will be handed out on June 6 at a luncheon in Red Deer. The awards are to recognize the action taken by these groups to improve air quality.

Nova Chemicals will be honoured for their commitment to sustainability and improving their operations. Specifically a 2014, furnace refurbishment project. Five of the 11 furnaces have been refurbished and the goal is to achieve a 30 to 40 per cent reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions.

Developments 2 Inc. used solar panels, focused on pedestrian traffic and green guidelines for its Timberlands Market Project.

The ALUS project in Red Deer, Lacombe and Mountain View Counties supports farmers and ranchers who adopt environmentally beneficial land stewardship practices on their land.

The award recipients will share more about their initiatives at the luncheon. It will be held on June 6 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the Red Deer Sheraton.

It costs $15 to attend, but seating is limited. To reserve by Friday, email justine@pamz.org.



