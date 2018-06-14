Byelection called for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake

A byelection has been called for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake.

The vote will take place on July 14 to fill the seat left vacant when UCP MLA Don MacIntyre resigned in February.

Electors have 28 days to vote by Special Ballot. Advance polls for the election will be held between July 3 and 7.

There are more than 33,000 registered voters in the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake riding. In the 2015 general election there was a 55.4 per cent a voter turnout.

Voters can register online at www.voterlink.ab.ca by June 30. Electors must have an Alberta Driver’s Licence or an Alberta Identification Card to register.

There are four candidates looking to fill the role of MLA in the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake riding.

Devon Dreeshen is running with the UCP, Nicole Mooney is running with the NDP, Abigail Douglass is running with the Alberta Party and Randy Thorsteinson is running with the Reform Party.