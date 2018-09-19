Calder School takes shape in Red Deer

Sunnybrook Farm Museum’s latest addition

For an 86-year-old building, Calder School has never looked better.

A one-room school house from east of Innisfail, relocated to the south end of Sunnybrook Farm Museum, has been preserved and improved.

The school was lifted onto its foundation about a year ago. Now it has a downstairs commercial kitchen and spacious meeting room that can seat about 75. Museum administration offices will move in upstairs next month next to the the school room that will be furnished with historic exhibits to tell the story of the one-room school house.

“In the end the final price tag was a hair over $600,000. That’s the biggest project we’ve ever undertaken,” said museum executive director Ian Warwick.

The project received $275,000 from the province, $50,000 each from Red Deer City and Red Deer County, and was also supported by the estate of Vladimir (Laddie) Novak who left $185,000 to the museum.

Shunda Construction were the project builders.

Museum programs are being developed for school groups to visit Calder School with a grand opening next spring, and two community groups already meet regularly downstairs.

“We’ve always struggled with event space. This is our first real building that has event space that’s open year round and has this beautiful commercial kitchen built in. We think there will be a lot of opportunities for people to use it. It’s really affordable for people to use it on a long-term basis.

The new south end 65-vehicle parking lot will soon be finished with crushed gravel.

When administration moves into Calder School, it will leave room for a charity to move into the 1941 farm house where administration currently resides.

“It’s such a piece of history. We’re eventually going to do some restoration work on this house and make it an exhibition building to be part of the museum. But it takes time to do that.”

Sunnybrook Farm Museum, located at 4701 30th St. on 10 acres donated by Norman and Iva Bower in 1988, has about 10 buildings, big and small, filled with farm artifacts.

Warwick said last year a pilot program was started for repairing antique tractors.

“A couple of new volunteers came in with a lot of experience with antique tractors so we started a new maintenance program where we’ll bring in someone’s tractor and do maintenance work on it. Dealers won’t work on these old tractors.”


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer College student receives scholarship
Next story
Pioneer life at Red Deer museum

Just Posted

Guns seized from stolen vehicle in Ponoka

Two men in custody

Pioneer life at Red Deer museum

Sunnybrook Farm Museum teaches students

Red Deer College student receives scholarship

Funding from Canadian Hearing Society

Central Alberta school districts are graded on their no-smoking policies

ASH wants them to tighten restrictions on tobacco, vaping, as well as cannabis

Free film shown in Red Deer Thursday to celebrate Recovery Day

A free film will be shown in Red Deer on Thursday about… Continue reading

Calder School takes shape in Red Deer

Sunnybrook Farm Museum’s latest addition

Hushing my buzz: Alberta finance minister says cannabis warehouse will be secret

EDMONTON — Alberta is starting to stockpile marijuana but isn’t saying where… Continue reading

Relatives mourn death of Calgary-area woman killed by pet dog protecting child

CALGARY — Relatives of a Calgary-area woman killed by her own pet… Continue reading

Florence death toll climbs to 37; Trump visits stricken area

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The death toll from Hurricane Florence climbed to at… Continue reading

Toronto election proceeding with 25 wards after court sides with province

TORONTO — Ontario’s top court has sided with the provincial government in… Continue reading

Scheer welcomes former Liberal MP Alleslev to Conservative caucus

OTTAWA — Andrew Scheer is trying to fire up his Conservative troops… Continue reading

Trudeau says Canada wants to see ‘movement’ before signing revised NAFTA deal

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signalled today that Canada wants more… Continue reading

Uber driver suing Bucs’ QB Winston over groping incident

PHOENIX — A female Uber driver in Arizona is suing Tampa Bay… Continue reading

Thousands of fans request grand jury probe of Prince’s death

MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of Prince fans are asking federal authorities to open… Continue reading

Most Read